The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi opened an escape room to connect with nature, “Escape from Climate Change – Crimean Edition”. The escape room highlights the inevitable work of nature-based solutions, and presents how the UAE implements important projects to build climate resilience, and engage youth and society in initiatives. and its leadership on the ground. The “Climate Change Escape – Crimean Edition” room offers an opportunity to experience nature-based scientific efforts to adapt to climate change, which will provide the entire community with an opportunity to understand the complexity of climate resilience, and act in a simple and interactive way. The authority indicated that the “escape room” is located in a virtual forest of mangroves, under difficult climatic conditions. Participants will be able to undertake a purposeful adventure to escape the effects of climate change and protect our natural heritage, by relying on the ability of mangroves to help mitigate the effects of climate change. She pointed out that the initiative aims to urge community members to take action to preserve nature. After the escape room experience, participants can participate and volunteer in nature-based activities, becoming scientists within the citizenship science programmes.