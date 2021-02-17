The volcano Etna, very close to the port of Catania on the eastern coast of the Italian island of Sicily, witnessed a new eruption on Tuesday that did not involve a great danger but caused small volcanic stones and ash to fall on this city, whose airport was closed.

An official at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanoes told the Agi news agency that the collapse of part of the famous crater caused a lava to erupt along its western slope, but that did not pose a threat to the inhabited villages near the volcano.

“We have seen worse than that before,” said Stefano Branca, director of the institute in Catania, adding that the incident that began at the end of Tuesday afternoon “is not a cause for concern at all.”

However, firefighters wrote on their Twitter account that they are monitoring the development of the situation in three small towns at the foot of the volcano: Milo, Fornatsu and Linguaglossa.

Pictures show lava billowing from the summit of the volcano, covered in snow and a cloud of ash.

As darkness fell, a large portion of this cloud was dispersed, but the volcano was spewing out more lava.

Ata, which has an area of ​​1,250 km2, is the highest active volcano (3324 meters) in Europe. It exploded several times about 500,000 years ago.