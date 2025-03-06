



Almost two months ago that Gonzalo Montiel He left Seville A River Plate And the sensations for the Argentine have been very positive since then … until yesterday. The player has recovered a leading role after years of substitutions in Sevilla and has been important for Marcelo Gallardo Since he arrived at the Buenos Aires club. In fact, Montiel has started in seven of the eight days played in the Opening Tournamentin which he has signed a goal and two assists.

However, a garrafal ruling in the last morning of Thursday has blurred these weeks of joy. And it is that the right side has starred in an error that has cost a title to his team. As Sevillismo knows well, Montiel is a specialist in throwing penalties. In fact, the Argentine put the decisive penalty in the seventh Europa League of Sevilla and, in addition, the batch in the 2022 World Cup culminated so that Argentina raised with the title for the third time in its history.

In fact, when he reached the ‘millionaire’ team, the announcement of his signing consisted of an image of a ball on the penalty spot before an empty goal. A publication that has aged badly, taking into account that the player failed the first penalty of his career last morning in the decisive penalty shootout in the final of the International Super Cup played by River and Workshops. A duel that took place in Asunción (Paraguay) and that ended 0-0.

Montiel was in charge of scoring one of the penalties, but sent the ball over the crossbar. After that mistake, Talleres scored the two penalties that subtracted and Facundo Colidio also failed for the ‘millionaires, reaching a’ sudden death ‘in which Lazini also did not succeed and Benavidez gave him the second title of his history to the whole of Córdoba.