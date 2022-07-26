Today, Disney Plus It has become a streaming platform that little by little is inserting its own content, whether in the form of series, documentaries, movies and more. And now, according to a new report, a new adaptation of Eragon It’s coming to this service, which is why fans of the franchise should be happy.

Based on media reports Varietythere will be a series based on the well-known medieval books, although for now it is in the early stages of its development for television.

For those not aware, Eragon is the first book in a well-known series of young adult fantasy novels from Christopher Paolini, The Inheritance Cycleand was first published in 2002. Variety states that Paolini will be one of the co-authors of the series, with Bert Salke as executive producer. 20th TV will produce it.

It is worth mentioning that the author himself has responded to the rumors on social networks, this as a thank you to the fans, although at no time did he express that this is real. In addition, this is not the first time that they adapt to Eragonsince he had his film in the 2006having a very bad reception by critics and audience.

For now, all that remains is Disney confirm the good news at some important event such as a D23.

Via: gamingbible