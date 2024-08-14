The manga and anime industry is still producing a lot of titles. There are various theories about how it will become unsustainable, given the pace of production, as time goes on. However, at the moment, anime is at its peak and is just closing an entire era after decades of serialization. Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece are in the final stretches unraveling the last threads of their respective stories, on the other hand, My Hero Academia blew us away with the ending of Deku leading a new generation of heroes, so what’s left for us?

My Hero Academia was in serialization for a decade; One Piece It is one of Shuēisha’s longest-running releases. Both are classic shonen and open up what we know as dark shonen which is reflected in what is currently detailed Jujutsu Kaisen, and which, it should be mentioned, differs from the dark fantasy of series like Berserk either Claymore.

Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the series that marked an entire generation and that is lately criticized because, like Chainsaw Man, It’s butchering the cast and cornering the protagonists who are far from seeing the end. The characters must fight loneliness alongside a chain of losses and, it should be noted, each process is generated by terrible violence.

So, these anime are coming to an end and after years of serialization, they are ending an interesting era with a flourish. However, what is coming for the industry? Are we ready to say goodbye to titles that we have waited for every weekend for years? What happens to the generations of otaku who took the hands of the protagonists? What is coming?

What will happen to classic shonen now that My Hero Academia has ended?

What can we expect after the end of My Hero Academia?

Contemporary classic shonen have entered the final stretch of journeys (My Hero Academia) or at least to announce the outcomes (final arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece), and, it is worth mentioning, The endings of quests might be a little more symbolic than we think. Growing up involves more than just reaching a goal as we planned, and even just getting closer to it could be more than enough, also the decision to abandon it or modify the goal, so each character will reach a different outcome.

However, regardless of the type, the endings are always somewhat bittersweet, because while, on the one hand, We see the characters get —or not— what they have been looking for for hundreds of chapters, and the time of goodbye also arrives, and that is always complicated, in the end, their absence affects the routines of all of us who were waiting for the characters and their paths.

However, andFacing absence is one issue, while on the other hand we have the fact of having been pleased —or not—, after the outcome that we wanted or suggested for My Hero Academia, One Piece and even Jujutsu Kaisen.

For example, the image of the hero in My Hero Academia It lasted a couple of chapters and after that Deku became a less glamorous hero; we don’t know if whatever EL is One Piece will fill the heart that searches for it for years (and I’m not referring to the Straw Hat Pirate); and who knows if Itadori will die trying to get rid of Sukuna. We don’t know yet, however, it is obvious that the mangaka (of each work) is not there to please, but to show us what happened in the world he created.

What is certain after the end of the series is the void they leave in the most committed audience.also learning and even some doubts and debts with the characters. However, there is also something more than that: the end of an era is announced and with it the outcome of a stage in the lives of the spectators.

Source: Bones study

The end of an era: what it means when these anime end

And it is that, although, My Hero Academia (2014-2024), Jujutsu Kaisen (2018) and One Piece (1997-…) do not belong to the same time period, but they do share the impact they have on the contemporary audience. Now that there are long paths left to fill, readers will have to accept and face all the things that end with the deliveries themselves.

In the end, Classic shonen with complicated paths, but with guaranteed happy endings could end with My Hero Academia and One Piece —probably—, and perhaps the outcome of Jujutsu Kaisen could herald the absolute beginning of a darker era, since the classic shonen mutate and in fact, the new boom could fall on denser deliveries such as Chainsaw Man and Kagurabachi.

The end of an era is the beginning of another. What will happen after the outcome of this My Hero AcademiaRest assured that classic shonen are not destined to perish, after all. Wind Breaker It is popular, but that doesn’t mean it is at the top…

We recommend: 4 movies to watch now that Look Back is about to be released

Who will fill the void left by My Hero Academia? Facing a new otaku wave

Now comes the end of a journey for fans who treasured and lived their lives with the aforementioned shonen anime installments; although new ones are beginning to take their places —Undead Unluck, Chainsaw Man, Kagurabachito name a few—and with it, other things change as well: we have read the titles during dark times, but that era is over too.

In a world where being an otaku is finally normal, and even pop in the best possible sense, what kind of stories await us and with what animations? Instead of being nostalgic for the endings, perhaps we could begin to calm our anxiety in the face of the prosperity of anime, because it will definitely lead to a new era not only for shonen, but for the industry in general, which is increasingly seen to be gloomy in the face of a world devoured by technology and capitalism in an excessively fast way.

On the one hand, we have more series with better distribution, on the other hand, we face several problems, such as the quality starting to decline at the narrative and animation level from time to time – especially in general and popular titles; in contrast, select works could have better production thanks to the push and sacrifice of other titles.

Furthermore, it seems that the gloomy nature of the anime projects a series of misfortunes that the general population faces, and this ranges from disillusionment and loneliness to unemployment and the suffocation of emerging technologies, capitalism and longing for the past.

My Hero Academia It leaves us with a great void and uncertainty about the future in many ways. At the same time, it complicates the projection of society’s concerns in future deliveries.

The farewell of My Hero Academia It could involve a lot more than we thought. The point is that it’s not just the end of the hero series, but of an entire era. What do you think? It’s likely that dark shonen will begin to fill the gaps of general narratives and crown itself during a new decade, what do you think? It would be quite a contrast to the hopeful ending (the population being more empathetic and kind)—and at the same time discouraging (Deku losing the power he fought for)—of My Hero Academia! What do you think about the new shonen and manga industry? I’ll read your comments!

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.