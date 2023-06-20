It was a great love story. A hotel in Varese, 1950, a ball. Alfredo Binda is the coach of the strongest national cycling team in history, there are Coppi, Bartali and Magni, he is 48 years old: he was the first Campionissimo in history, unbeatable, 5 Giri d’Italia and 3 World Championships, 2 Sanremo and 4 Lombardia, the first rider to be paid for not racing, such was his superiority (it happened at the 1930 Giro). She, Angela Lina Ambrosetti, 21, is the daughter of Clemente, one of Binda’s best friends. That evening, Alfredo invites Lina to dance and says: “Would you marry someone like me?”. And Lina, very ready: “One thing is her, one thing is someone like her”. This is how Alfredo Binda and Angela Lina begin their engagement: they will marry on January 26, 1952 in Varese, before going on their honeymoon to Nice, France, where Alfredo grew up and worked as a bricklayer with his brothers. “Up to the age of 50 I was a young man”, he often repeated.