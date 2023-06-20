Alfredo Binda, the trumpeter from Cittiglio, was 50 when he asked her to marry him: Angela “Lina” was 23. He won 5 Giros and 3 World Championships and brought cycling into the modern era, before leading Coppi and Bartali in the national team. The funeral Thursday at 11 in Milan
It was a great love story. A hotel in Varese, 1950, a ball. Alfredo Binda is the coach of the strongest national cycling team in history, there are Coppi, Bartali and Magni, he is 48 years old: he was the first Campionissimo in history, unbeatable, 5 Giri d’Italia and 3 World Championships, 2 Sanremo and 4 Lombardia, the first rider to be paid for not racing, such was his superiority (it happened at the 1930 Giro). She, Angela Lina Ambrosetti, 21, is the daughter of Clemente, one of Binda’s best friends. That evening, Alfredo invites Lina to dance and says: “Would you marry someone like me?”. And Lina, very ready: “One thing is her, one thing is someone like her”. This is how Alfredo Binda and Angela Lina begin their engagement: they will marry on January 26, 1952 in Varese, before going on their honeymoon to Nice, France, where Alfredo grew up and worked as a bricklayer with his brothers. “Up to the age of 50 I was a young man”, he often repeated.
The family Alfredo Binda died on 19 July 1986 in Cittiglio (Varese), the city where he always maintained his residence even when he went to live in Milan immediately after his marriage. Angela Lina Ambrosetti died Sunday evening in Milan, in her house in via Juvara, in the Città Studi area, where she had always lived with her daughters Laura and Marta: she was 94 years old. A beautiful life, always surrounded by the affection of daughters and grandchildren, summer holidays in Alassio and winter in Ponte di Legno. She is always available to others: her funeral will take place on Thursday at 11 in the church of Santa Croce in Milan, in via Goldoni, where she was a catechist for many years. Then she will be buried in the family tomb in Cittiglio, next to her Alfredo of her.
