Sixty years later, Eldense returns to the Second Division after an epic game, a carousel of comings and goings in the game and on the scoreboard in which their rival, Raúl González’s Castilla, wasted two advantages on the scoreboard. First the 0-2 with which they went ahead in the first half and then the 2-3 that they achieved after a penalty caused and executed by Arribas, their most virtuous footballer, with seven minutes to go before extra time. The inexperiencedness and the lack of callus condemned the Madrid subsidiary, which gave up the final tie after a loss in a collegiate team’s ball out. Ortuño, with a cross shot, signed the goal that led to the rise of the powerful Eldense. In the last play, Castilla claimed a penalty on Pablo when he was about to finish off in the area.

Under the patronage of Pascual Pérez, owner of the Finetwork telephone and fiber optic company, Eldense was one of the favorites for promotion from the start of the course. This is the third time in a row since the successful businessman took the reins of the club, transformed into a Sports Public Limited Company and with a project for a modern stadium with a capacity for 18,000 spectators. Finetwork has also been a sponsor of the Spanish team, a link that was recently considered broken by a video in which the coach Luis de la Fuente was in favor of bullfighting. For this reason, in the last concentration, the La Roja coach wore a sweatshirt over his shoulders that covered the company logo.

.

It was not a simple company that of the white subsidiary in Elda. They needed to win after the draw (1-1) in the first leg because the equalizer at the end of 90 minutes and extra time was useless for having finished in a worse position than Eldense in the regular season. The regulations say that the penalty shootout will not take place.

The statistics also corroborated the complexity of the task for Raúl’s footballers. The local team had not lost a game at their stadium throughout the course. The birth certificates also reflected a match between boys and men. The Eldense, with 28 years on average, the second highest in the First RFEF, against the newest, 19 years.

It was, however, Castilla who exuded looser football from the start. He played with the overpressure of local players, who make up one of the most powerful and solid economic projects in the bronze division of Spanish football.

Castilla’s two blows in ten minutes, between 25 and 35, reflected the greater rennet with which the merengue homegrown players ruled the game. Rafa Marín, imperial, rose to a delicate cross from Arribas to connect a powerful header. The second goal was a manual counter with an air of futsal. Obrador reached the bottom line and his cross ended in a drop shot from Uruguayan Álvaro Rodríguez for Dotor’s shot.

There was only one team on the field. The Eldense gave symptoms of being overwhelmed and surpassed by the football gale of Castilla. The ankles of their players were too rigid to make sharp passes and build a game, they found themselves with a goal at the edge of the first half. Nieto hammered a lateral cross with a great header close to the post.

That goal gave way to another game in the second act. The Eldense proposed the match that best suited him, more physical, with more shock and hard leg. There the tenderness of the Castilla players was more noticeable. With the ball he had been much superior managed by Arribas, Dotor and Nico Paz, but when the time came for the other football he came out as a loser. The Eldense trade was imposed. An incursion by Bernal on the right flank of the area pushed Carlos Hernández into the net. From the tie, a total match was unleashed until the end of 90 minutes and also in extra time. The two teams brazenly searched for the goal that would certify their promotion. Dotor, with a chopped header forced Vallejo into a miraculous intervention. Joel responded with a dizzying drive in a counter that he planted against Luis López. Burnt from the run, his shot was tame and focused. The lanky Castilla goalkeeper also prevented the home side’s third goal, saving a header from Mario Soberón from point-blank range with the first half of extra time already consumed.

The final quarter of an hour began with Arribas’ maneuver that led to the final penalty. And in the final local bullying, Luis López became huge again, although he could not avoid Ortuño’s historic tie.

