Earlier in the week, a CIA plane landed in Caracas. This is not the first time this has happened so far this year, because in the country there are at least four US citizens behind bars.

Amid speculation and rumors, the State Department confirmed this Thursday that Roger Carstens, special presidential envoy for United States Hostage Affairs, was the one who traveled again to the capital of Venezuela.

Senior officials confirmed to EL TIEMPO in Caracas that it is false that the envoy visited Venezuela to exchange Álex Saab, speculation that also arose from the visit.

Although it is not ruled out that it is a topic of conversation, but the presence of Carstens, which was about three hours, is due to check the well-being of its citizens.

“We can confirm that the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Roger Carstens, traveled to Caracas to discuss the well-being and safety of United States citizens unjustly detained in Venezuela,” a State Department spokesperson said. the voice of america.

In Caracas there are, as far as is known, four Americans Eyvin Hernández and Jerrel Kenemore, Luke Denman and Airan Barry, the latter linked to the so-called Gideon operation, a movement that tried to attack President Nicolás Maduro.

According to CNN, a State Department spokesperson said that “US government officials were able to conduct wellness visits with detained US citizens while in Caracas.”



In 2022, 9 US prisoners were released in exchange for the two nephews of First Lady Cilia Flores, sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Roger Carstens, US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

It was Carstens himself who brought Gustavo Cárdenas, one of the “Citgo 6” and Jorge Alberto Fernández to US soil.

In early October, the administration managed to free seven Americans: José Pereira, Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, José Luis Zambrano, Matthew Heath and Osman Khan.

A possible exchange of Saab is not unreasonable, but for that, the ideal scenario is first for the Miami prosecutor’s office to sentence the businessman from Barranquilla accused of being Maduro’s front man.

After the sentence, perhaps we could talk about an exchange, as happened with the Flores nephews.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

