The Museum of the Future has entered into a strategic partnership with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to provide distinguished experiences and technologies in the field of environmental sustainability, renewable energy, and systems that it creates, develops and uses in Dubai as a global city for the future, where the elements of quality of life are available according to the best international standards.

The two sides announced their partnership in the “Future Exhibition Today”, which brings together in the Museum of the Future the elements of smart and interactive display, which calls for looking beyond the present. It highlights creative ideas and solutions from around the world to develop energy sustainability options and preserve the environment for the future.

The partnership comes within the framework of the Museum of the Future’s keenness to present an exclusive set of qualitative models, distinctive innovations and advanced technology applications capable of producing renewable and clean energy, meeting the future needs of the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, building sustainable low-carbon urban societies, and promoting sustainable development in the field of green economy. .

These innovations and ideas are added to the topics presented by the “Future Today” exhibition in the museum such as: space, sustainability, health, cities, and technology, in order to achieve the goal of inspiring visitors and encouraging them to anticipate, imagine and design the future.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of the authority, said that the authority was among the first to support the Museum of the Future, and by building a solar photovoltaic plant that feeds the museum with clean energy, it has made it the first museum in the Middle East to apply for the platinum accreditation for leadership in Energy and Environmental Protection Systems Design (LEED), the world’s highest rating for green buildings.

He added that the Museum of the Future is a new global platform that highlights the achievements of the world’s leading authority in the field of sustainability and clean and renewable energy.

He also stressed the selection of the best innovations and technologies to display in the museum, and work to support government initiatives to contribute to making Dubai the smart city of the future, and to discover more future technologies.

The Foundation’s CEO, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, expressed his confidence in the qualitative results of the authority’s partnership with the Museum of the Future, especially in the field of sustainable energy and water supply for future cities and communities, pointing out that these strategic partnerships play a pivotal role in achieving the museum’s vision and enhancing Dubai’s leading position as a global laboratory for technologies. promising ideas for the future.

He added that the “Future Today” exhibition represents a scientific environment equipped with the best means and tools to motivate people to innovate and find solutions to the challenges facing future smart cities. It is unique in that it enables them to gain insight into the future of this sector, as the museum houses laboratories and exhibitions for innovation in many areas, including health, education, smart cities, energy and transportation.