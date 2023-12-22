Dubai Municipality announced the launch of the first phase of a campaign to raise awareness of industrial and service projects and establishments about the environmental requirements and technical guidelines that must be followed to reduce negative impacts on the environment and protect various relevant sectors, which aims to raise awareness of 500 establishments and projects in the emirate until the end of this year, to enhance environmental awareness among companies. To enhance its commitment to approved environmental laws and legislation.

Acting Director of the Environmental Sustainability Department in the municipality, Aisha Al Muhairi, stressed the importance of the awareness campaign to enhance the commitment of industrial and service projects and establishments to the environmental laws and legislation in force in the emirate.

She explained that the campaign is in line with the environmental frameworks in the country, and the goals of enhancing the quality of life and maintaining a sustainable environment that supports economic growth, and in a way that also supports the goals of the “National Air Quality Agenda 2031”, which aims to reduce pollution, ensure the enhancement of air quality, and contribute to creating an environmentally friendly environment. Safe and healthy.

Al Muhairi said: “As part of the campaign’s implementation phases, the municipality will circulate an environmental awareness publication to various industrial and service projects and facilities operating in Dubai, containing the environmental requirements that must be followed to reduce the negative environmental impacts resulting from operational operations, in addition to the technical instructions required to issue the necessary permits.”

During the current year, the municipality carried out more than 7,000 inspection and monitoring rounds, targeting more than 5,000 facilities and projects in various vital sectors within the emirate, to follow up and monitor the extent of compliance with applicable environmental requirements and procedures, and to control establishments violating environmental legislation in Dubai. The municipality also employs the latest technologies to preserve environmental and natural sustainability in the emirate, through its mobile vehicle to monitor the air environment, which in 2022 obtained the international standard specifications certificate “ISO” (ISO17025). Concerning the general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, making it the first mobile laboratory in the field of air environment monitoring to obtain this certificate in the United Arab Emirates.

The mobile vehicle for monitoring the air environment is the first reference station in terms of design and type of devices, equipment and techniques used to monitor air pollutants at the region level, as it was designed to environmentally friendly international specifications and resistant to the most extreme climatic conditions of high temperatures and humidity. The vehicle also includes approximately 20 advanced monitoring technologies, which monitor about 100 elements and compounds of air pollutants. Such as toxic pollutants, volatile organic compounds, ozone catalysts, the concentration rate of heavy metals, and odor-causing gases, in addition to radiation and noise pollution levels and weather data.

