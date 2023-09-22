A video shot from the inside of an entrance after a gas explosion in Balashikha has appeared online

Footage from inside an entrance destroyed by a gas explosion in a nine-story building in Balashikha near Moscow has appeared online. The video is published Telegram-Shot channel.

The footage shows that the surviving structures of the house end where the fire escape is located in the entrance. After climbing one of the flights of stairs, a cliff begins – it is clear that the explosion destroyed one of the apartments, where there were no walls, floor or ceiling left.

A gas explosion occurred in a nine-story building on Oktyabrskaya Street in Balashikha on Wednesday, September 20. It collapsed three floors of the building, and destruction was recorded in more than ten apartments. While dismantling the damaged structures, one of the walls of the high-rise building collapsed under the rubble turned out to be emergency services personnel.

Doctors were unable to save seven people injured in an explosion in a high-rise building near Moscow, two of them were rescuers. Another 20 people, according to their estimates, were injured. The Investigative Committee named the malfunction of gas equipment and its dishonest use as possible causes of the gas explosion in Balashikha. A criminal case has been opened.