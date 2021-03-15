Childhood and adolescence are two of the most important stages in the life of any person. It is in these years when the smallest of the house forge their personality and their values ​​and thus take the first steps that will mark their lives. In this fleeting and transcendental journey, some have the support of entities such as Copedeco, a cooperative of social initiative, based in Alcantarilla, which opened its doors in 1989 after its founders had been immersed in programs related to childhood for several years. At present, it is not only dedicated to minors, but its general objective is “to help promote the person and community development”, as summarized by its vice president, Enrique José Tomba.

In order to achieve this goal, Copedeco has a very large group of professionals in the field of social and educational intervention who work in areas as diverse as childhood, training, family, women or the elderly, among others, with the group mission to encourage the promotion, integration and improvement of the quality of life of the individuals who participate in its activities. In this work to enrich society and the environment in which they are framed, these professionals are not alone, but have the invaluable support of volunteers such as Fátima Ezahhra Haddaji, a Social Work student who has known Copedeco from a very young age, where she «received School reinforcement and we did camps, workshops and summer school, ”he explains. For this young woman, the work of the entity was “of great help, because the language was not mastered very well and it was difficult for me to get out of the subjects. I started working with Cristina, who was my support teacher, and she encouraged me to continue studying. My decision to choose Social Work was a bit due to my childhood, because the help I received from Copedeco was very important, ”he highlights.

Fatima, now older, was one of the many minors who attend Copedeco’s activities every year. Among the extensive list of initiatives, one of the most popular is the Activities with Children Project (PAI), which depends on the Murcia City Council and is managed by the entity. This initiative takes place from September to June in the 34 neighborhoods and districts of the capital and every year more than 1,000 children between 6 and 12 years old participate, who through socio-educational and free time activities acquire, without even realizing it, values that will accompany them all their lives. «We work on participation, social skills, interculturality, health education, conflict resolution, self-esteem … In short, all the aspects that make children improve their relationships both with each other and with regard to society and that in the future they will be better citizens ”, emphasizes Copedeco’s childhood coordinator, Miguel Ángel Franco.

The activity, with which the families are, as Franco points out, “quite happy”, has had to be modified due to the coronavirus, which has prevented these little ones from enjoying the outdoors while they learn. Since last year, recreational activities have been replaced by educational and academic reinforcement that is carried out electronically.

Emotional first aid



The stage that goes from 12 to 21 years is one of the most complicated. In these years, young people have to face many changes that they do not always know how to manage and that can sometimes cause problems in which they require the help of professionals.

To support them in this stage, Copedeco has initiatives such as the Project for the Promotion of the Welfare of Vulnerable Young People, an initiative subsidized by the Autonomous Community, through the funds of the Autonomous Income Tax-Sofia, which began in 2016 and which deals with both to minors with open judicial measures (those that do not imply the deprivation of liberty and that are carried out in their environment) as well as those who come from or are in the protection system of the Autonomous Community. To help them, the program focuses on the psychosocial, an area “to which we have always attached great importance at Copedeco. We think that it is a fundamental part to work on people ”, underlines the coordinator of youth projects, María Guirao.

Thus, under this umbrella, young people are cared for with individual psychotherapeutic interventions where what Guirao understands as “emotional first aid” is offered. On the one hand, with those with open cases, the professionals work “awareness of the situation they are in, the crime they have committed and how not to reoffend. It focuses on the emotional, on that conflict that they are not resolving and that is preventing them from advancing in the fulfillment of their judicial measure “, while with the rest the program is more focused on” the prevention and emotional discomfort that may be associated with the situation they are experiencing, ”Guirao clarifies.

These individual sessions are also complemented by others of a family nature and the last group sessions focused on socio-emotional skills, which are defined by this professional as “fundamental”, because “we are social beings. They have to know how to function in the face of stress or possible conflict situations. They must learn to manage all their emotions in the face of those moments that are going to arise.

Vital learning



Although both initiatives are focused on the learning of minors and young people in the Region, Copedeco professionals are not exempt from a vital education that, for Guirao, is “very gratifying.” «I have learned many things: to be patient, to understand the differences between one and the other and to listen», an opinion that is complemented by that of Miguel Ángel Franco, who has been taught by the little ones «to see things without prejudice. lose that curiosity, which is what keeps us evolving.