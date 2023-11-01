The latest success, signed by Dennis Foggia, in Thailand in 2022, certifies the crisis of our riders in the lower class of the MotoGP. This year we are still without victories and podiums. What to do?
– Milan
The Italian riders, protagonists in MotoGP with world champion Francesco Bagnaia leading the 2023 world championship and with Marco Bezzecchi third, and competitive in Moto2 with Tony Arbolino second, are struggling in Moto3. We need to look reality in the face and call things by name. Italy’s Moto3 is in crisis.
#entire #year #Italian #victories #Moto3 #blue #alarm