The little boy’s solemn funeral was celebrated yesterday Gabriele Cesaratto. The 10-year-old boy, on the evening of last September 22nd, lost his life following the explosion of a war device collected by his grandfather and taken to his cellar. The elderly man was injured and is still hospitalized in Pordenone hospital. Vivaro, the small Friulian town where the tragedy occurred, observed city mourning yesterday.

A tragic and absolutely unexpected event has shocked the small community of Vivaro on the evening of last Friday 22 September.

The inhabitants of via Pozzo and the surrounding area, just before dinner time, around 7.00 pm, heard a loud bang. They immediately went out into the street to check, they realized that there had been an explosion in the garage owned by Mr Silvio Cesarattoa retired man well known throughout the area.

The call was timely 118 rescuers and to the police, who reached the scene within a few minutes and began rescue operations.

In a short time they realized that it wasn’t one that had exploded gas bottleas was initially thought, but a war devicemaybe one grenade.

For Gabriele Cesaratto there was nothing that could be done

The situation immediately presented itself to medical operators as dramatic. The one in the worst situation was Gabriele Cesaratto, nephew of just 10 years old of Mr. Silvio.

The child, transported with extreme urgency to the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital in Pordenone, it went out shortly after his arrival due to the very serious injuries sustained in the explosion.

The grampawho was also hit by the bomb’s shock wave and debris, was seriously injured wound and he was also taken to hospital, where he still is today hospitalized.

The little boy’s funeral

Yesterday, meanwhile, the celebration was held in the parish of Vivaro funeral of Gabriele.

Many were present in the church. There were also many who attended the celebration from the square in front.

The small white coffin was accompanied by two Civil Protection volunteers and two members of the ASD Vivarinaa team in whose youth team Gabriele played football.

The deafening silence of all it was broken only by the slow and painful ringing of the bells.

Everyone in Vivaro has experienced the citizen mourning proclaimed by the mayor for the day of the funeral.