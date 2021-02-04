One of the main routes of transmission of the coronavirus is the air. For this reason and according to informs The reason, Perales del Puerto, a town of Cáceres that has 938 inhabitants, has devised a novel system to combat the pathogen and protect the business at the same time: purify its air.

Mayor Andrés Manzano has opted for this method to try to save the economyAy has sent the necessary equipment to the town’s businesses. Thanks to the aid plan for Commerce and Business, lThe stores will have air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters and ultraviolet light.

Clean and filtered air

Through these elements, it is intended that consumers have greater confidence when entering the premises, since they will have a clean and filtered air inside.

With the implementation of this initiative, the councilor trusts that the situation will gradually improve: “These devices are not the vaccine against the virus, but a good tool that, together with the use of hydroalcoholic masks and gels, it will help combat it and to make a life a little more normal “.

Effects of the pandemic

Perales del Puerto has suffered severely from the devastating effects of the pandemic. This summer, the town of Cáceres had several active coronavirus outbreaks and their cumulative incidence was high.