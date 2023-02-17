Five Syrian children and their parents died on Friday in the fire of the house where they lived in Turkey, to which they had moved after the earthquake last weekreported local media.

The family had moved to the central region of Konya from the city of Nurdagi, in southeastern Turkey, which was seriously affected by the tremor on February 6.

We saw the fire, but were unable to intervene. A girl was rescued through the window

The 7.8 magnitude quake has killed more than 41,000 people in Turkey and Syria, making it the region’s deadliest natural disaster in centuries.

“We saw the fire, but we could not intervene. A girl was rescued through the window,” Muhsin Cakir, a resident of the area, told the Turkish agency Anadolu.

The five children who died were between the ages of 4 and 13, according to Anadolu. It is not clear if the rescued girl belonged to the same family.

Almost four million Syrians live in Turkey. Many of them reside in regions of the southeast, devastated by the earthquake.

A woman mourns for her relatives at a mass grave area after the earthquake in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey.

Three rescued after 260 hours of the earthquake

Faced with bad news, miraculous cases always persist. In fact, the rescue of three survivors was reported 260 hours after the earthquake.

The three rescues took place in the city of Antioquiaone of the most devastated by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude tremors, which have affected a region of some 100,000 square kilometers in the southeast of the country, and have also left some 4,000 deaths in Syria.

Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were pulled alive from a collapsed building in a northwestern district of Antioch, while around the same time, in a neighboring neighborhood, rescue teams freed Osman Halebíye. , a 12-year-old boy from a Syrian family.

Survivors call for international help after the tragedy.

The three had spent 261 hours in the rubble, almost 11 full days. The Turkish emergency service Afad has updated the number of deaths registered until last midnight, already confirming 38,044 victims, but it is a provisional balance, since various estimates foresee that the final balance is close to or above 100,000.

AFP AND EFE

