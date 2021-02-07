“Horrible, horrible, horrible,” Marcia repeats over the phone. A family of five members, all infected with covid, in an apartment with two bedrooms and a bathroom, a kitchen and a dining room. The grandmother died. The others have survived to tell the tale. To the difficulties inherent to isolation in these conditions, the eldest daughter recounts the odyssey of obtaining oxygen, the anguish to remove the body from home and bury it, the incessant fraud on the Internet, the helplines that no one picks up, the stalking corruption and the loneliness imposed by friends, neighbors and relatives behind words of support.

In a period of three weeks, Marcia’s family, who hides her identity under this name, was a victim of the coronavirus, which perhaps sneaked in when the mother went out to do some shopping. Then he jumped on the younger sister, 21 years old. They live on the border between Iztapalapa and the State of Mexico, in one of those residential units made of bricks and a tangle of cables, soulless streets with little light, a lot of graffiti, no trees, where middle-class families get on with their lives without giving themselves too many whims. . The mother was isolated in one room, the other was shared by her father and grandmother, and Marcia lay down every night on an inflatable mattress in the dining room, where her sister slept and continued her studies, despite her illness. “It has been very frustrating that we have all been contagious, because we had always been careful with masks, distance, we barely went out. And when the first ones got sick, we cleaned everything, from the door handles to the light switch, the ventilated house, the meals in shifts, but there was no way ”, says the 25-year-old student, who is now starting a graduate degree in the UNAM. Contagions in the Valley of Mexico have now reached 624,000 since the pandemic began, which has claimed about 48,000 lives, according to official figures, almost a third of the country’s total.

The young psychologist temporarily left her scholarship projects at UNAM and a job, all of them related to gender violence, when the mother and sister fell ill and the care of the family was placed behind her. She was the last to test positive. “At UNAM they told me that if I needed the scholarship money they kept giving it to me, but I felt more comfortable rejecting it.” They have pulled the savings. Home doctor: 750 pesos for each patient, the rest was follow-up by telephone; rapid tests to detect the virus: four, at 900 pesos each; rent of an oxygen concentrator: 6,500 pesos; medicines, food at home; and finally, the cremation of the grandmother.

“At the beginning, when my mother was infected, we all went to get free tests at the kiosks set up in the streets. From four in the morning until 10 in the morning waiting. My grandmother did not go, of course, she had a leg amputated due to diabetes, and she was also hypertensive. We all tested negative on that occasion, but when the symptoms began to appear, you no longer feel well to spend six hours on the street, with the cold, it was cold, waiting for a diagnosis, so the following tests were carried out in a private laboratory “, Marcia relates.

The doctor explained to them how to follow the treatment at home and monitor the oxygen drop. The 61-year-old mother showed signs of needing it and Marcia tried by all means, but was unsuccessful. “A friend told me that there were companies that supplied it, but she called and they wouldn’t pick up the phone. On the Internet there was nothing but fraud. They asked you to deposit up to 45,000 pesos before taking you a concentrator, I did not, despite the fact that at that time you are desperate. Free oxygen was offered in Iztapalapa and Ecatepec, but we live in Los Reyes La Paz, and then we were not able to opt for it. You also need a doctor to certify it, we were in no condition… ”. Fortunately, the mother overcame her breathing difficulties. The sister was always mild and was able to continue her studies of Architecture from home.

When the cough, the headache and the fever appeared in the bodies of the father and the grandmother, both hypertensive, the change of rooms returned, the incomplete isolation, the doctor who teaches the basic rudiments to attack the disease. “If we all had to be sick at the same time, we would not have overcome it in these overcrowded conditions. In addition, it is important to eat well, be hydrated, rested … You receive many messages of support, that if you need something write, they tell you, but as soon as I asked for help to get oxygen you realize that they were only messages. You start to receive excuses: I can’t, I’m sorry, I’m busy… Nobody wants to come and bring you food, for example, they’re scared, I understand it, but this stigmatizing disease, nobody wants to be around, it’s difficult to find support networks. We have felt very alone ”.

While the mother and the younger sister were coming out of their discomforts, the grandmother’s oxygen dropped to worrying levels. Marcia rented a concentrator to produce at home, but the help was not enough. “One morning he woke up with very low oxygen and I called the doctor. He recommended that we call Locatel, where they informed us that there were no hospital beds nearby, that we dial 911 and that someone come to the house. ” By then, Marcia was already infected. And the odyssey had only just begun. Saving life in Mexico has become easier than facing death after covid, as will be seen.

The grandmother, at 86 years old and exhausted, made the decision to die at home. The doctor also told them that recovery was difficult given his circumstances, even if he went to a hospital. And so they faced it. Wrong decision. “It was all horrible, horrible, horrible,” Marcia repeats, before recounting an episode for which she now wants to keep the whole family anonymous. They called a phone to certify the death, but it only worked for Mexico City and they belong to the State of Mexico. “They gave us another number, but nobody answered. In State Emergencies they said they would send the police, but 40 minutes passed and no one appeared, so we called again and they answered that no one would come, that it was irresponsible who had suggested that. We didn’t understand anything. I dialed 911 again and they gave me another phone from which they promised an ambulance. Two hours had already passed ”.

The paramedic found that there were no vital signs and recommended that they contact the funeral home directly. No police, they were exposed to corruption, he warned them. “My father, in bed, was getting very sick and the funeral homes, one after another, repeated to us that they would come, but only if they certified that the death was not due to covid, because that would complicate the procedures a lot. I finally accepted. We wanted to make everything legal, but these are very difficult times. The death of my grandmother is not in the statistics of deaths from covid ”. There are several sources, including the government itself, that say that deaths in Mexico should be multiplied by three, due to underreporting in statistics, especially of those who die at home.

Some doctors were angry with them for making that decision. “They said that we could end up in the public prosecutor’s office, that we would have to testify for having let our grandmother die at home. Everything was so difficult … even today we do not have the death certificate, which the funeral home is in charge of ”. The woman died on Thursday, January 28. Marcia, the last infected in the house, is already cured, but shares the same consequences as the rest of the family, fatigue, cough. Hasten his quarantine, like the Prime Minister. When she was ill, she received the news that she was being awarded a scholarship for a graduate degree. “I was happy, but it was all bittersweet.”

The 68 square meters of the house have exposed the difficulties of an average Mexican family to face a massive contagion, the anguish of not knowing which way to go, the labyrinth to get oxygen and a hospital bed and the terrible despair to bury a corpse in the tangle of corruption and bureaucracy. Fever seems to be the least of it.