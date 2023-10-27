Claudio De Rosso was a former municipal councilor of Velo D’Astico, a small town in the Vicenza area where he has always lived

A tragic end is what unfortunately befell him Claudio De Rosso, a 66-year-old man who lost his life yesterday, Thursday 26 October, while walking on the streets of his home, in Velo D’Astico, in the Vicenza area. The man, a former city councilor, felt ill and collapsed to the ground, only to be hit by a passing car.

An accident as daring as it was dramatic occurred yesterday in Veil D’Asticoa very small municipality located in the province of Vicenza, where just over 2 thousand souls live.

Everyone knows each other in Velo D’Astico and everyone also knew Claudio, a 66 year old retired man, who in the past had also held the role of municipal councilor. Position held from 1985 to 1990.

He was also a very active member in the Pro Loco and in the association “Velesi pensioners“. In the past he had worked for Lanerossi and Forgerossi and was currently retired.

His sudden disappearance completely unexpected and which occurred in tragic circumstances, it threw everyone into despair.

How Claudio De Rosso died

As mentioned, the circumstances that led to the death of Claudio De Rosso, which however will need to further investigations and clarificationswere as daring as they were dramatic.

He was walking on Via Roma in Velo D’Astico, not far from his home, when suddenly he is slipped off the sidewalk and fell on the road.

Just at that moment one was passing by carled by a woman also resident in the small town in the Vicenza area, who completely overwhelmed him.

There woman who was driving was with his little girl who he was accompanying to the Arsiero nursery. In shocktold the Carabinieri that she found him in front of her and that she was unable to do anything in time to avoid the impact.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that the man had a illness, probably due to a heart attack. To ascertain the causes of death, however, we will have to wait for the results of the necessary cadaveric tests.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on social media in the last few hours, to remember a man esteemed and loved by all, but also to show closeness to his family.