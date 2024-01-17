Silence, tears and pain, yesterday in the small church of Montalbano di Valfloriana, where everyone gathered to say their last goodbyes to Ester Palmieri, the woman killed by her partner from whom she was separating, who then took his own life. At the first bench, together with the woman's family, also those of the man.

Yesterday was the most painful day for everyone in Montalbiano di Valfloriana, the small town in the province of Trento which last Thursday was overwhelmed by a huge tragedyfor which it is impossible to find an explanation.

The investigations into the suicide femicide committed by Igor Moserwho first killed his partner Ester Palmieri and then took his own life, can be said to be concluded.

What remains, therefore, is alone emptiness and painalso of the thought that their three children were left without their mother and father in an instant.

With these funerals we hand over our pain to someone who knows how to take care of it and is bigger than our heart and our fears.

Explains Don Albino Dell'Eva during his heartbreaking homily.

Ester Palmieri funeral: the words of the parish priest

Credit: Trento Today

“Evil – explains Don Albino – he is crouching at our door, at everyone's door, and it is up to us not to open it to him“.

Igor wasn't able to dominate him, the parish priest still says:

Only he and God know the ultimate reasons for his choice. A choice on which we are racking our brains to find meaning in what makes no sense. This is why we leave the final judgment to God alone. We hand over Igor to him, because even Cain was able to entrust himself to his mercy.

Important words then for the respectwhich everyone has the opportunity to have towards themselves and above all towards others.

In our relationships we are increasingly choosing arrogance, presumption, the desire to dominate, rudeness rather than kindness, tolerance and tenderness.

The priest then concluded by explaining that if the tragedy he experienced was useful to move and shake everyone's consciencesthen Esther's sacrifice would not have been consumed in vain.