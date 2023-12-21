Drama in the Nuoro area where a man, Francesco Cidu, 66 years old, was killed in his lands by gunshots

Yellow in Sardinia for the death of a man, Francesco Cidu, found dead in his lands in Gavoi, in the province of Nuoro. The 66-year-old was found lifeless, shot dead by someone who disappeared after the crime. Local authorities are investigating to track down the culprit of such a brutal act.

Another painful death, another crime in the province of Nuoro. And the fifth which has been happening in the Sardinian area since the beginning of the year.

This time the victim was called Francesco Cidu, he was 66 years old and lived and worked in Gavoi. His body was found in the countryside where he ran a sheep farm.

It was his parents who triggered the alarm on the afternoon of December 18th family members worried about not being able to contact him.

After the discovery, the police arrived on site medical examinerand Roberto Demontis, who following an initial cadaveric inspection declared that the cause of death was most likely to be attributed to gunshots, specifically a rifle.

The results of the autopsycarried out yesterday at the San Martino hospital in Oristano, will ascertain the cause and time of death, as well as other details.

The news of the farmer's murder immediately spread to Gavoileaving everyone in the small community dismayed. Salvatore Laithis morning, after a few days of silence, published a long post on the page Facebook of the municipality.

The mayor obviously addressed the most heartfelt questions condolences to the man's family, struck by such a huge tragedy just a few days before Christmas.

Pain and disbelief on the part of the mayor, for an absolutely unusual event for Gavoi, which shocked everyone.