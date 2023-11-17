Terrible accident in the Milan area, between a motorbike and a van: Andres Cardenas was on board the two-wheeled vehicle, who died almost instantly

An unspeakable tragedy occurred in recent days in Gorgonzola, Lombardy. Jimmy Andres Cardenas, a 32-year-old man of Colombian origins, lost his life following a serious road accident. The young dad lost control of his motorbike and collided with a van. Transported to hospital, he died shortly afterwards due to the serious trauma sustained in the impact.

A community in shock, a family destroyed, one wife and two young children who lost their backbone due to a tragic road accident. Yet another on Italian territory, which once again took away a very young person.

It was around 8pm a few evenings ago and Jimmy was aboard his motorcycle. He was walking along Via Roma a Cassina de’ Pecchia small municipality in the Milan area, located in the Martesana area.

Arriving at the intersection with via Donatori del Sangue, the 32-year-old has lost control of his two-wheeler and fell onto the asphalt. After a carambola, he invaded the opposite lane, where a car was passing at that moment van.

Nothing to do for Andres Cardenas

The impact frontal against the vehicle was inevitable and very violent. Andres Cardenas remained still on the asphalt, defenseless.

Upon their arrival at the accident site, i rescuers 118 doctors immediately realized the dramatic nature of the motorcyclist’s condition.

They stabilized him as best they could and the race to the hospital immediately started Saint Gerard of Monzawhere the doctors were ready to welcome and treat him.

Unfortunately, despite desperate attempts, for Jimmy Andres there was nothing to be done. The injuries sustained in the crash were too serious, resulting in an instant death.

Cardenas was of Colombian origins, but he had been living in Italy for many years now. He was a resident of Gorgonzola and worked in a logistics company in the area.

Everyone in the Lombardy municipality is in shock at what happened to what had become to all intents and purposes a fellow citizen and friend.

Andres leaves in his greatest pain wife Rebekita hey two small children that they had. Countless messages of condolence and sympathy appeared on the web.