The violent crash and the race at the Niguarda in Milan on Saturday afternoon: 24 hours later, Manuel Zerbelloni's heart stopped

He was called Manuel Zerbelloni, the 18-year-old boy who lost his life yesterday at the Niguarda hospital in Milan. He had ended up in hospital the day before, following a bad accident in which he was involved while he was aboard his motorcycle. The small community of Sedriano, where he lived, is shocked.

Another dramatic accident on Italian roads, which unfortunately once again caused a very young victim.

The accident occurred on the afternoon of last Saturday 20 January Vittuonea municipality of approximately 9 thousand inhabitants located on the outskirts of Milan.

There were two vehicles involved in the accident, one motorcycle and one car.

The one who got the worst of it, as unfortunately can be understood, was the driver of the two-wheeled vehicle, a boy of only 18 years oldwhich after the impact fell disastrously onto the asphalt.

Rescuers arrived on site, alerted by passing motorists.AREU (Regional Emergency and Urgency Agency).

The young man was picked up and rushed to hospital Niguarda of Milan, where however he arrived in already critical conditions.

Manuel Zerbelloni's fight lasted 24 hours

The doctors at the Milanese hospital found the young man in a desperate situation. With very serious traumas especially in the area of Chestcaused by the car crash, which caused him to suffer cardiac arrest

For 24 hours the doctors tried in every way to save the boy, but yesterday, Sunday 21 January, Manuel Zerbelloni's heart stopped forever.

One heartbreak for the family members, his mother, father and his sister. But also for the entire community of Sedrianoa municipality in the province of Milan where the 18-year-old resided with his family.

Especially his fatherknown and respected by all because White Cross volunteer local, received many messages of condolence and sympathy.

Regarding the accident, the local police of Vittuone have collected all the findings and are trying to accurately reconstruct their dynamics.

According to what emerges, it would seem that the crash occurred due to one lack of precedence. It is not clear who is responsible. However, updates will follow.