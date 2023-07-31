The 118 doctors tried to revive Giorgio Violato for a long time, but in the end they had to give up: he was only 35 years old

Another dramatic accident occurred on Italian roads and this time it cost the life of a young man of just 35 years. His name was George Violato and died instantly, after his motorbike, a Ducati Monster, crashed into a car driven by a 43-year-old woman. Suem rescuers, who promptly arrived on the spot, were unable to prevent the man’s death.

The list keeps getting longer victims of road accidents which took place in Italy in 2023. A number which, like every year, increases drastically with the summer and includes more and more those who lose their lives following motorcycle crashes.

Unfortunately this is exactly the fate that befell a man of alone 35 yearsof Padua, esteemed and well liked by everyone in the city and throughout the province.

His name was Giorgio Violato and in the late evening of last Friday, July 28, he was riding his motorbike, one Ducati Monstersand was walking along via Chiesa Nuova, near the municipal area of They stealmunicipality of origin of the young person.

Arrived at number 55, for reasons still to be clarified, the centaur crashed against a car and was thrown to the ground, onto the asphalt, several meters away.

The car involved in the accident was a Mercedes 200e, driven by one 44-year-old woman of Moldovan originresident in Lecco.

For Giorgio Violato there was nothing to do

The seriousness of the situation was immediately understood and the call to the rescuers was immediate, as was the arrival of the latter at the scene of the accident.

For some time the doctors and nurses who arrived on the spot tried desperately to revive Giorgio Violato, but after a huge effort, they had to give up, noting the death by George.

The authorities stand now investigating to clarify the causes and dynamics of the accident. Their goal is to locate the responsibility of what happened. It is not yet clear whether the woman driving the car is being investigated for the crime of vehicular homicide.

Meanwhile, in and around Rubano, there is only room for the ache huge to have lost a good, kind, always available man.

Passionate about cars, motorcycles, but also about tambourine ball And archeryGiorgio leaves a huge void in the hearts of many who loved him.