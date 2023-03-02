On the creation of an entertainment zone based on the cartoon “Prostokvashino” in Domodedovo informs TASS with reference to the press service of Soyuzmultfilm. The airport will feature a 680-square-meter themed cafe, event spaces and three playgrounds for children of all ages.

“The unique multifunctional space will create conditions for exciting family leisure, the interiors, content, and interactive features of the site will form the effect of complete immersion in the cozy world of Prostokvashino,” Soyuzmultfilm commercial director Vladimir Chibisov was quoted in the press service. In his opinion, guests from different cities will be able to get in touch here “with the multiverse, which carries many Russian national features.”

The opening of the entertainment zone is scheduled for December.

Earlier, Sergey Zaitsev, the host of the holidays with ten years of experience, spoke about modern trends in the field of entertainment. According to him, customers today appreciate a beautiful and unique concept.