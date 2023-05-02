The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai celebrated “International Workers’ Day”, which falls on May 1 of each year, in appreciation of the great efforts made by workers in implementing the Authority’s various projects, in line with the Authority’s institutional values ​​that encourage the promotion of a culture of support and respect among all employees. .

On this occasion, the Authority organized an entertainment trip for 150 workers to the Global Village, and distributed Nol cards to them. The workers expressed their happiness with the trip and the efforts made by the authority to ensure their comfort and happiness.

The authority is keen to celebrate International Labor Day and organize entertainment events to promote a happy work environment and motivate workers to perform their duties. Enabling employees to understand work standards and apply health, safety and environment practices, in addition to promoting teamwork and concern for health, safety and environmental sustainability.