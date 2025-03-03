Vocation or employability is one of the eternal doubts that arise to many students when choosing career. «Look, I tell you» is a pre -university office in which students in the University and Business Foundation Practices (they) resolve doubts about their career to EBAU students. “We have been with this project for years and, according to the surveys we have conducted, 81% of EBAU students were going to choose career according to professional outings,” says Carmen Palomino, Operations Director of Era. Universities are aware of the importance of employability and as Pablo García, director of the Postgraduate School and Lifelong Learning of the Pontifical University Comillas, “the labor insertion of the students of a university is based on three fundamental pillars, the quality of the training of said university, the adaptation of the offer to the needs of the market and the involvement and visibility of the companies in the university activity.” Adapting the offer to what the market asks, which changes rapidly, is one of the great challenges of university centers and business schools. That is why each course arise new degrees and masters with which we try to respond to these changes, in the most diverse areas. Francisco de Vitoria University and Pons Business School, for example, have just presented the first edition of the Master of Permanent Training in Innovation and Global Mobility Strategy, which will begin in October. Born with the main mission of offering future students an integral training and specializes in the safe, sustainable, accessible and connected mobility sector. It is aimed at entitled in Law, Ade, Industrial, Civil and Territorial Engineering or Architecture, “who will become the leaders of the change of the sector and will develop their professional career as specialists in sustainable mobility, transport technology, transport and mobility consultants or in mobility strategies at Smart Cities,” stand out from school. Gregorio Serrano, the director of the Master, recalls that “mobility is present in all aspects of our life. This master’s degree is designed to train future professionals and entrepreneurs, with an integral and strategic vision of present mobility but also that it is already arriving from the future. Data, developers, data scientists or emerging technologies experts such as ‘blockchain’ and artificial intelligence, which are key in the digital transformation of the sector. In the Institute of Stock Studies (IEB), the importance of updating financial training with new regulations, the novel Defi models (decentralized finance), digital banking, the Fintech world and cryptoeconomy stand out. Among the training novelties for this year in the IEB, masters such as ‘Blockchain’ and investment in cryptoactives are highlighted. “It is a master’s degree that aims to train the new profiles demanded by the market in the financial and bank industry, in strategic and technological consulting, startups and throughout the Fintech sector, as well as law firms and all those business models that wish to get the most out of this new trend, work on ‘blockchain’ Valle, Head of the Digital Development Department of the IEB. GLOBALDEBIDO Vision to the digitalization that the financial sector is experienced, the IEB has adapted programs with a high demand to incorporate these new technological competences in the same program, which has given rise to the new Master of Digital Finance and Innovation. “A program that aims to provide a global vision of digital transformation throughout the business scene, in order to analyze in depth the changes that are being generated and expected in the financial and banking sector in general, delving into the disruptive change between traditional models and the new digital context,” emphasizes Danvila. There are also news in the offer of specialization programs of the IEB Business Analytics and the Specialization Program in Technological Innovation in the Legal Sector, which is taught in collaboration with Telefónica. To ask for Bocala formation in gastronomy, it has been gaining importance and as a result in the next course the degree in culinary gastronomy and innovation will be taught at the Madrid Culinary Campus (MACC), a university center for the formation, creation and unique gastronomic exchange in the world that adds the experience and prestige in education and research of the Pontifical University Comillas, and the knowledge of the gastronomic sector and communication of vocational. In this degree, matters of gastronomy, agricultural and agro -environmental engineering, and business administration will be combined, and two of the greatest referents of contemporary cuisine, Ferrán Adrià and Andoni Luis Aduriz, in the new university center, in the Active with intensive courses with the most prominent chefs, sommeliers, experts and international managers in the sector, many of them speakers of Madrid Fusion and Gastronomika. Another of the novelties of the Pontifical University Comillas for the next course is their official master’s degree in social work in the health field, the first of this specialized branch in the health field in semi -creencial format. He will be led by Daniel Gil, head of Social Work Service of the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid. “This master allows to acquire the necessary knowledge and competences to develop social work in the health field and to be able to develop a successful career in this area of ​​intervention, achieving a specialized professional profile,” says Gil. Gastronomy, finance, health … No sector is alien to the process of transforming with the commitment of bringing the classrooms to first level professionals. and unique professional prestige. The benefit is not only at the academic level, but also of employability. The Master «gives access to jobs in which complex health-disease processes are addressed in the public and private health field, and in the field of social services in which it is intervened with users in illness contexts (older, dependence, addictions, mental health …)», says Gil. Robotic and iauno of the degrees in which more and more universities are betting Artificial. In some cases, as at the Camilo José Cela University, both themes and others are addressed together, as in Francisco Victoria University, focuses solely on artificial intelligence.

