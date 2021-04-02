Mole is a dish, an enigma and the standard of a country. It is a treatise on history and a master lesson in gastronomic cosmogony. A universe with a space-time with Mexico at the center and with its own laws of culinary physics. It is difficult to decode and is anything but a mere gastronomic accident. Conquered the West by food franchises tex-mex, there was a time when the idea spread that extraordinary Mexican cuisine had something to do with fajitas fast food. But the tex-mex it is to Mexican cuisine what deep-frozen paellas are to Spanish gastronomy. The cuisine of the Aztec country is a summit recognized even as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

Today there is a global conversation about it. Its cooks occupy a space in the world. Its gastronomy has been updated, but it has done so with a reverential respect for tradition, using totemic products and reinterpreting with roots and intelligence a recipe book of popular origin raised to excellence. Mole is the most iconic creation of Mexican gastronomy. It has its roots in the origin of time, although it did not jump into what we consider haute cuisine until two decades ago. Its pre-Columbian antecedent is the dishes that the Nahuas, the native people of Mesoamerica to which the Mexica belonged, offered to the gods. However, the mole as we know it today is the breakwater of the pantry of several continents. “The cuisine of Mexico is not indigenous, it is mestizo,” says José N. Iturriaga, a doctor in History and an expert in anthropology. “In mole there are indigenous products such as chili peppers, tomatoes, cocoa or corn, but also others that came with the Spaniards such as onion, garlic or wheat; all the spices that came from the Far East on the Nao de China; those that the Spanish brought and that had come to Spain from the Ottoman Empire, or sesame from North Africa ”.

Dish with apple; prunes; walnuts; peanuts; dried chili peppers; Pepper; sesame and plantains. CARLOS ÁLVAREZ-MONTERO / EPS

Essentially, the mole is just the opposite of orthodoxy. Even etymologically, mole comes from the Aztec root mulli (salsa), connected with the Castilian verb to grind. Iturriaga thinks that relating certain preparations with pre-Hispanic cuisine is “a joke.” “Before the Spanish there were no fried foods, essential in Mexico; there was no pork, and today we use its lard for our best dishes; and even indigenous barbecue, which is a pre-Hispanic technique, is made with lamb, which was also brought by the Spanish ”, he asserts. The history of Mexican cuisine is back and forth, a weather vane that rotates between the Atlantic and the Pacific. Indian curries acquire their extreme spiciness in the 16th century, when the Mexican chilies arrive. The writer Octavio Paz, fascinated by India, where he was an ambassador representing his native country, found significant similarities between mole and Indian sauce. Although he maintained that Mexican cuisine was diachronic – an evolution of stews and dishes over time – and Indian cuisine was synchronous: overlapping and accumulation of flavors.

Fermented apple and bananas. CARLOS ÁLVAREZ-MONTERO / EPS

Puebla and Oaxaca — States in the center-east and south — are the mothers of the mole, but it has descendants throughout the country: Veracruz, Hidalgo, Guerrero, Chiapas, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, and so on until the map is covered. There is a mass almost for each family, each place, for each intention. Mole pipiano, prieto, red, green, Michoacan, the wedding mole, the Tamaulipeco, the hip mole, the pot, the chichilo or the manchamanteles. The list is as long as Mexico is wide.

Almost everything is controversial around this elaboration. A dish so revered and forged in its own paradox: the more mestizo, the more authentic. A plea against purity. “Every time an ingredient is added to the original mole, its virtues increase”, writes Paco Ignacio Taibo in Breviary of mole poblano. The mole is a living body. Taibo has registered more than 200 recipes. Lalo Plascencia, 38, a Mexican chef, researcher and founder of the Center for Gastronomic Innovation in Mexico, faces the exercise of setting some basic rule that defines this preparation.

Dry chili. CARLOS ÁLVAREZ-MONTERO / EPS

“It is a symbolic dish, but its value must be increased in technical terms, deconsecrating it”, explains Plascencia, who knows that he is facing a complicated endeavor: “To be considered mole it has to contain, at least, 51% of dry chili” . The scorching and enigmatic world of chili peppers: pasilla, de arbol, mulato, chipotle, piquín, cascabel, guajillo, ancho or morita. There are more than fifty. Each one with its morphology, its history, its capsaicin (the chemical compound that causes itching) lurking on the palate, its deep flavor. If de Gaulle believed it impossible to govern a country with 300 types of cheeses, imagine governing another with 126 million inhabitants familiar with an arsenal of chili peppers ready to unleash their firepower. “The mole is the great and complex Mexican standard. It is quantum physics. We know its cultural significance, but, like all totems, it is difficult to enter it ”, says Plascencia.

Mother mole (with 2,428 days of cooking at the time of photography) and new mole. CARLOS ÁLVAREZ-MONTERO / EPS

Taking an interest in mole is a journey to the depths of pre-Hispanic Mexico, to the cocoa sauce of the Aztecs and to the convent of Santa Rosa de Puebla, an example of Poblano Baroque in which religiosity and gastronomy illuminated the emblematic dish. The mole is also the son of the arrival of the Spanish loaded with unknown spices. But above all it is an immersion in wisdom and popular cuisine. The mole is identity. It would be impoverishing to reduce it to a single formula. “It is a fairly baroque construction, with many ingredients and the weight of family heritage. They are the recipes of the Mexican matriarchy in the kitchen: the grandmother dictated how it was made. It is ceremony, memory, long technique and romanticism ”, says cook Josefina López Méndez, executive chef of the Chapulín restaurant, in the Mexican capital. López, a native of Oaxaca, macerated the knowledge of the iconic dish in the mayordomías of his town, the communal festive meals in honor of the local patron saints. It is the dish that is served at festivals, in the most popular houses and in wealthy families when there is something to celebrate. The one that is eaten on the sidewalks and hallways.

Pujol’s chef, Alex Bremont, roasts the ingredients on a clay comal. CARLOS ÁLVAREZ-MONTERO / EPS

The jump from the markets to the menus of the most reputable restaurants creates an almost implausible product. The black mole from Oaxaca by Enrique Olvera, cook at the Pujol restaurant in Mexico City, is paradigmatic: it contains more than 100 ingredients and a permanent maceration process. The current one has already been cooked for more than 2,400 days. Pure alchemy. “The key is permanent reheating. The mole never comes out of the heat, it lives in a perpetual overheating ”, explains Olvera, one of the great renovators of Mexican cuisine. More than six years ago he began to make the base mole. The initial idea was not to cook it forever, but every two weeks it was incorporating seasonal ingredients, hydrating it and adding new mole to old mole, a system similar to the soleras and criaderas of Jerez wines. And so on until today. Always on fire. It is the mother mole. The seasons follow one another and the Olvera mole is still there, nourishing itself with what the earth gives at every moment of the year. Tomatoes, nuts, seasonal fruits, herbs, nutmeg, as well as up to a hundred ingredients that are topped off with cocoa. Always under the gaze of the mole, the cook in charge of watching over the huge pot. “During the pandemic we thought about killing the mole. But in the end we pardon him, ”says Olvera ironically, who serves it with corn tortillas and holy leaf as the star dish of the restaurant’s tasting menu, considered one of the best in the world.

Pots with new mole and mother mole, CARLOS ÁLVAREZ-MONTERO / EPS

For both Lalo Plascencia and José N. Iturriaga, production is also a bridge and connection between Mexico and Spain. The most novel and interesting theory is contributed by Plascencia, who desecrated the Mexicanness of the elaboration. In his opinion, mole is a contemporary way of understanding the identity of Spaniards and Mexicans based on gastronomic miscegenation: a summary of the last 1,200 years of history in Europe, Mesoamerica and the Middle East. A synthesis dish. “Without sesame, cinnamon, cloves or cumin, nothing would have been done,” says the chef and researcher, who states that “there could also be a Basque, Andalusian or Catalan mole”. It is not very misguided. In El Portal del Echaurren (Ezcaray), Francis Paniego cooks roasts with Riojan mole. A mole that has paprika in its base, as well as cinnamon, sesame, nuts or orange. The paprika, which made its way from Mexico to Spain when Columbus returned from his first trip, is nothing more than the result of the grinding of those dried red peppers.

Alex Bremont plating the mole madre. CARLOS ÁLVAREZ-MONTERO / EPS

The poet, essayist and historian Salvador Novo, author of the canonical book of the history of Mexican cuisine –Mexican Kitchen. Gastronomic history of Mexico City-, opposed the gastronomic crossing between Spain and Mexico, which he considered the happy fruit of the encounter between two civilizations, to the miscegenation of races as a consequence of the violence of the conquerors. Cooking as a fruit of love: “The betrothal was successful and the offspring abundant.” The most notable inheritance is mole, which Plascencia explains in anthropological terms: “In a spoonful of mole, Ibero-American culture sets itself before the understood and whoever wants to understand. The Mexican identity of the XXI century is a perfect bite: modern, accepting its past, reconciling its emotions, healing its wounds, writing its history without shame and in front of the world ”.

Mother mole and new mole; one of; the dishes from the Pujol restaurant; in Mexico City. CARLOS ÁLVAREZ-MONTERO / EPS

The top dish that brings together and soothes and in which “the ingredients finally renounce their own personality to become mole”, according to Olvera. The mole, the son of a plentiful and wise popular gastronomy. “But make no mistake,” emphasizes Professor Iturriaga, “here there is no low cuisine, haute cuisine in Mexico is popular cuisine.”