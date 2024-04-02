An Englishman confessed to stealing a golden toilet from the palace where Churchill was born.

One of the four accused of stealing a gold toilet worth 4.8 million pounds (just over six million dollars) from Blainheim Palace in the British county of Oxfordshire has pleaded guilty. About it reports Sky News.

A toilet made of eighteen-carat gold weighing about one hundred kilograms called “America” was created by the Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. In 2016, it was installed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, and then transported to Blenheim Palace, the ancestral residence of the Dukes of Marlborough (the title was held by members of the Churchill family).

One of the suspects, 39-year-old Englishman James Sheen, a resident of Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, admitted guilt.

Unidentified people stole a golden toilet from the palace where former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was born in 2019. Four people were accused of theft.