When the most terrible thing that can happen is meeting other human beings, you know there is no hope. A world without humanity—the other humanity, the one that refers to sensitivity, compassion for the other—is what Cormac McCarthy reflected in that novel (Road, 2006) in which a desperate father undertakes a trip with his son in search of a utopian place, there in the south, where there is still some goodness and, perhaps, the apocalypse has not yet dyed everything with ashes and nature dead. And if John Hillcoat knew how to bring that story to the big screen in 2009 with Viggo Mortensen as the protagonist, now it is the cartoonist Manu Larcenet who, in his homonymous comic Roaddistills all that horror with a few anguished strokes.

The book of the week is The colony, a novel in which Audrey Magee analyzes the way in which the presence of intruders changes the lives of the locals in very varied ways, thus reflecting how colonization – change the word to gentrification or tourism, which are also valid – subverts an established social order. In this novel, a French linguist and an English artist arrive on a remote Irish island with different purposes: to integrate into an isolated community, the first, and to defend the local language, the second. But both will undoubtedly impact the lives of the islanders.

Another notable title is General essay, the almost cruel self-portrait that Milena Busquets has written. Daughter of one of the great Spanish editors and novelists, Esther Tusquets, and at the same time founder of a now defunct publishing house, Busquets recreates herself in an unapologetically posh identity, but turns all the clichés on their head in a literary exercise of great maturity. Furthermore, experts from Babelia have reviewed A thousand eyes hide the night. 1. The city without lightin which Juan Manuel de Prada stands out with a mammoth second part of The hero’s masks, which lead to a reunion with “Fernando Navales, Falangist and failed writer, traitor and climber, a detestable, sordid, cruel and, ahem… funny character,” as Nadal Suau writes in his review; and Calm sea and happy tripthe rescue of the stories of the American writer Bette Howland, whom we knew from the chronicle of her experiences in a psychiatric institution in Pavilion 3.

Finally, we highlight The plural is a can. Biography of Juan Benetthe mammoth encyclopedia what J. Benito Fernández has written about the Madrid writer; and On the shores of timeby Fernando Wulff, a magnificent book that captures the cultural connections of East and West in Antiquity based on stories of Emperor Trajan, a Chinese ambassador from the Han dynasty and a character from the Mahābhārata.

