The teacher’s work It is one of the most in-demand professions in our country due to the good conditions it offers its workers. To all those who study the teaching career Due to their complete vocation, there are also many other workers who, once they have finished their career, decide to focus their career path on teaching and take a competitive exam to secure a job.

Of all those who aspire to find a place within the Spanish educational system, not all can obtain a permanent position in these exams and become civil servants. However, there are some options for other candidates who They have not gotten a place so they can work in the world of education, as is the case of interim teachers.

These teachers, who have a limited duration contract, usually come in cases where it is necessary replace a tenured teacher for various reasons (medical, maternity…) or when there are vacant positions that have not been possible to fill with career officials. In this way, they manage to enter some educational institutions without having to have obtained a place through the opposition.

Regarding this figure, which has been gaining relevance in recent years with the increase in candidates who aspire to a place in public education, there are many doubts. This is the case, for example, of salary that they earn and if it is really the same as what a full professor gets for his work.









How much does an interim teacher earn in Spain?

He has now taken it upon himself to answer this oft-repeated question. Andrea Barcelo (@englishwithandrea), an English teacher in Murcia who has more than 20,000 followers on her TikTok account. The young teacher wanted to clear up doubts that were raised regarding the interim educators and has given the figures that these workers can aspire to during their months of work.

«How much does an interim teacher earn? Well, it may surprise you, but an interim professor He earns the same as a teacher who is already a civil servantthat is, he already has the position,” the young woman began explaining, alluding to a table published by ANPE where the salaries of teachers, technicians, secondary school teachers and professors, both full-time and part-time, are reflected.

In this case, following what is indicated in said publication of the public education teachers’ union, we can verify that the base remuneration of an interim who works in secondary school can be up to 2,780 euros per month for a 35-hour day. This salary will be somewhat lower if we look, for example, at the case of teachers, whose base salary is 2,473 euros per month.

A teacher’s salary can vary depending on several factors.

Despite this, Andrea recalled that the salary of each teacher will always depend “on the hours they work”, the community in which they perform their tasks and the supplements assigned to them: “For example, simply By working seven hours a week, you already earn 1024 euros monthly and then you have the extra payments in December and June. When you take a full day it is 2,780 euros», explained the Spanish teacher, alluding to this same information.

The English teacher has also reminded all those to continue with the oppositions that “give you the same points whether you take part-time or a full day”: “It doesn’t matter if you work eight hours a day or two, they will give you the same points, since Points are accumulated for months worked», he showed to his followers.

Likewise, the educator recalled that the money received each month in the education sector also varies depending on whether it is professors, secondary school teachers, technicians or teachers: «They all have a different salary. The professors would be the ones who would earn the most, while the teachers would be the ones who would earn the least,” the young woman has demonstrated.