The Ballon d’Or 2023 will be awarded next Monday, October 30. Who among Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé or Kevin de Bruyne will keep the prize that Karim Benzema won last season?
This season’s Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 30 and football fans will know who will take the place left by the new player from Saudi Arabia’s Pro League Al-Ittihad. The reality is that the French striker will not win this prestigious award again.
During this season, many very important events for the football planet took place, such as the World Cup in Qatar or the Champions League, which was in the hands of Manchester City for the first time in its history. Lifting either of these two trophies can be the ultimate achievement for many players.
The favorites to keep the highest individual prize in the world are already known. Among them is the world champion Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland who was champion of Europe and England in the 2023/24 season. They are also kylian mbappewho had an incredible 2022 World Cup and kevin debruyne, who accompanied by his incredible touch on the ball, helped Manchester City, together with the Norwegian striker, have a historic season for the club. In addition, it is Rodri among the candidates for his spectacular performance with City but also with the Spanish National Team that won the Nations League.
FIND HERE THE LATEST NEWS AND RUMORS ON THE TRANSFER MARKET:
Regarding the award ceremony, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the big favorites to keep it. The Argentine star won the World Cup and the Finalissima with his country after a good season at PSG while the cyborg Norwegian achieved the treble with Manchester City, including the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. According to Sky Sports, the odds to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or are as follows:
1. Leo Messi (75%)
2. Erling Haaland (19%)
3. Kevin DeBruyne (2%)
4. Rodri (2%)
5. Kylian Mbappe (1%)
The captain of the French team is far from being the great winner of the greatest individual trophy despite his great World Cup performance and his very good 2022/23 campaign with PSG, his team at the moment.
#English #media #released #Ballon #dOr #classification #Messi
Leave a Reply