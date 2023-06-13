John Knowles shows the enthusiasm of a history buff when he discovers that he, too, is doing it. Last spring, instinct led him to pay 35 pounds (about 40 euros) to a woman, in a street market in the wealthy London neighborhood of Chiswick, for a handful of cans containing old rolls of 35mm photography. They were from her grandfather, Hern Hans-Henning Erdmann, a German bank executive expatriate in London. Among dozens of family photos without the slightest interest, he ended up reviewing those that were grouped in a cardboard box from the AGFA brand. “I began to see soldiers, in an environment that could be the desert. I immediately thought of North Africa. I kept looking at the reels until suddenly I read a quickly recognizable slogan: No Pasarán”, Knowles tells EL PAÍS, shortly before the act of delivery of all this material to the Spanish ambassador in the United Kingdom.

“Immediately, I realized that it was about the Spanish Civil War, and the photos captivated me. There were many high-ranking German officers. You could tell by their insignia. I did some research, and found that it was easy for many of them to get promoted if they volunteered to fight with the Nazis in Spain.”

Knowles (55 years old, Yorkshire) had come across what were clearly unpublished images of the presence in Spanish territory of the Condor Legion, the air force that Hitler sent to his friend and ally, Francisco Franco, to help the rebel side. But also, and above all, to test the barbaric attack strategies that he would later apply successfully during World War II. The Guernica bombing was the universal demonstration of a new type of warfare. Representatives of the Association of Children of the War of the Basque Country in the United Kingdom have gone to the Embassy of Spain, in the Belgravia neighbourhood, to witness the delivery of the new historical material. “We all know the impact that the Condor Legion had in Euskadi, and the atrocity of Guernica. For the descendants of the Basque children of war, it has been the recovery of a historical memory that is very much theirs, and that is why everything has been so emotional”, explained Ambassador José Pascual Marco.

There are at least two hundred photographs of the presence in Spanish territory of the Condor Legion, the air force that Hitler sent to his friend and ally, Francisco Franco, to help the rebel side.

Through Professor Joan María Thòmas, Professor of Contemporary History at the Rovira i Virgili University, Knowles was able to contact the Historical Memory Documentation Center, under the Ministry of Culture, and arrange the donation of the photographic rolls. There are at least two hundred photographs that, during the months that he has treasured them, he has been identifying in an amateur way, almost handmade, but with an admirable dedication. German officers on a tourist visit to an arch now disappeared in homage to Roldán, in Roncesvalles (Navarra); images of the destruction caused in the Aragonese city of Belchite; what appears to be the headquarters of the Condor Legion in Burgos; locals assisting German officers; a bored looking soldier sitting in a latrine; scenes of who, in all probability, is Alfredo Kindelán, head of the air force on Franco’s side, along with some of his German comrades”; to the image of a U-Boat submarine somewhere off the Spanish coast.

“It was a time when it started to be easy to carry portable cameras. Everything suggests that this group of high-ranking officers had one that they passed around, and they took photos of each other, talking with important Spanish leaders, or leaning on some of their planes. It is clear that it is not the work of a professional photographer, nor even of a skilled amateur. Some images are poorly focused, and the composition of the shot is very poor”, explains Knowles. “Some of the individuals posing look tired, bored, almost like they’re on vacation,” she says.

Some of the cans containing the photographic rolls show an inscription, scratched into the metal, that reads “Plocher”. She intuits Knowles that it would be the officer who was collecting the material over the months. Hermann Plocher was the Chief of Staff of the Condor Legion from October 1, 1937.

“I would have preferred that the young woman from whom I bought the material be here today, at the delivery ceremony. But I have not found her again. I only have the last name that was registered on the postal envelope that contained some of the negatives”, laments the amateur historian. From the little he was able to trace, from that name, he understood that the German family that had preserved the photos for all this time had been able to rebuild his life, and even prosper in British territory. The last generation hardly knew anymore that something called the Condor Legion played a key role in recent Spanish history.

Knowles has written a short essay on his adventure, and is fond of quoting Walter Benjamin, who lamented that technology was unable to “capture” the “aura of the characters.” The photos that he has contributed to rescuing, however, will serve to better understand a time that never stops discovering in all its facets.

