The Russian engineering vehicle IMR-3M based on the T-90 was spotted in the North Military District zone

The modernized IMR-3M engineering clearing vehicle, which was built on the basis of the T-90 tank, was noticed in the special military operation (SVO) zone. Posted a photo of the car Telegram– channel “Sith Corner”.

The photo shows an IMR-3M with a raised bulldozer blade, which is moving along the road in the NWO zone. The engineering vehicle is designed to ensure the advancement of troops, laying paths, passages in stone and forest rubble. IMR-3M is also capable of performing excavation and loading and unloading operations.

The equipment of the machine includes a universal bulldozer, a knife track mine trawl with an electromagnetic attachment and a telescopic boom on a rotating turret. The boom's universal mounting allows it to carry a variety of equipment. The vehicle is armed with a 12.7 mm machine gun.

In January, Izvestia sources reported that by the end of the year, Russian sappers will receive universal armored engineering vehicles (UBIM) and fundamentally new engineering reconnaissance vehicles capable of destroying minefields and destroying enemy fortifications.

In December it became known that the engineering troops of the Central Military District received IMR-2 engineering mine clearing vehicles and TMM-3 heavy mechanized bridges in November.