An (Arab) engineer led a young (Arab) young man to court on charges of defaming her reputation and throwing something that discredits her and harms her reputation. The young man sent the contractors and her co-workers a message via WhatsApp groups questioning her engineering capabilities, which caused her to lose several deals as a result of compromising her reputation. A total civil court in Ras al-Khaimah ordered the young man to pay the engineer 7,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage he sustained.

The Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah had accused the young man of throwing the engineer in a way that offends her and harms her reputation by calling her verbally in a written message he sent to 12 groups via the “WhatsApp” program, and he used communication devices and services to abuse her and hurt her feelings for an illegal purpose.

In detail, an engineer filed a lawsuit in which she stated that the young man missed several deals due to prejudice to her reputation as the owner of an engineering consultancy office, which inflicted material losses on her estimated at tens of thousands of dirhams as a result of her cessation of contracts for a long period, after he published these messages to several owners and contractors. And colleagues at work, the confidence of dealers was shaken as a result of questioning her engineering and practical capabilities.

She added that she lost 7,000 dirhams as a result of contracting with a lawyer to defend her rights before the Criminal Court, and incurred a material loss as a result of losing her time and reviewing government departments. and literary affliction.

A total civil court ruling confirmed that the engineer did not prove the reality of the material damage caused to her as a result of losing contracts and deals that she would inevitably have concluded with clients, and what the young man committed had a direct impact on not concluding those deals and contracts.

She added that as long as the engineer did not prove the damage she claims regarding the missed deals and contracts, the court rejects the claim regarding compensation for material damage and limits it to the expenses and attorney fees she made regarding the criminal case, without being bound by what the plaintiff relied on from the attorney’s fees bill, because it is an agreement between the plaintiff. And her agent is not obligated by the court.

The court indicated that it considers that the moral damage inflicted on the plaintiff is fixed because of the insult to her reputation, her reputation and questioning her scientific ability as an engineer, which will affect her reputation with dealers by questioning her capabilities. For the material and moral damage she sustained, and obligating him to pay the lawsuit expenses, fees and attorney fees, and rejecting any requests that exceeded that.

