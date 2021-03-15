Fujairah Criminal Court acquitted an architect (Arab) of the charge of breach of trust and embezzlement of cash delivered to him for trust and owned by the company in which he worked by deceiving its clients and depositing them in his personal account.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the Criminal Court, facing charges of embezzlement of cash sums owned by the company in which he works, and breach of trust.

In the police and prosecution investigations, the accused denied the accusation against him and said that he works as an architect in the company that charged him, indicating that he is not entitled to receive any amount from the clients, and the person authorized to receive is a secretary, confirming that he has not received any amount belonging to the company’s ownership or transfer. on his private account.

He added that the lawsuit was malicious, as he had been working in the company for 11 months, but when he was dismissed from work and filed a lawsuit against the victim, they took revenge on him, confirming that he had previously received sums of money once or twice with the authorization of the work official and signed the receipt.

The defendant’s client, lawyer Amna Al-Darmaki, defended before the court the scheming of the complainant’s accusation to the engineer, explaining that the lawsuit is an attempt to deprive the engineer of his dues after he filed a labor lawsuit against the facility in which he had been working for 11 months, and demanded his rights against the company, which led to the accusation against him. The elements of the accusation and the criminal intent against the accused, and the incorrect attribution of the incident, a claim that the accused is innocent of the accusation against him.

The court ruled that the accused was innocent of the accusation against him, given that he denied the accusation against him, and there is no evidence that he embezzled sums from the company. When an employee’s services come to an end and he seeks his rights, they accuse him of theft and treason, and there is no evidence of that. She also rejected the civil lawsuit against him.





