The Fujairah Criminal Court acquitted an architect (Arab) of the charge of breach of trust and embezzlement of cash delivered to him as a trust, owned by the company in which he worked, by deceiving its clients and depositing them in his personal account.

The Public Prosecution referred the engineer to the Criminal Court, charged with embezzlement of cash sums owned by the company in which he works, and breach of trust.

In police and prosecution investigations, the accused denied the accusation against him, and said that he works as an architect in the company that was charged, indicating that he is not entitled to receive any amount from clients, and the person authorized to receive is a secretary, confirming that he has not received any amount belonging to the company or Transfer it to his own account.

He added that the lawsuit was malicious, as he had been working in the company for 11 months, but when he was dismissed from work and filed a lawsuit against the company, its officials took revenge on him, confirming that he had previously received sums of money once or twice as authorized by the work official and signed the receipt.

The defendant’s client, lawyer Amna Al Darmaki, defended before the court the scheming of the complainant’s accusation to the engineer, explaining that the lawsuit is an attempt to deprive the engineer of his dues after he filed a labor lawsuit against the facility in which he had been working for 11 months, and demanded his rights against the company, which made her accuse him In addition to the absence of the elements of the charge and the criminal intent against the accused, and the incorrect attribution of the incident, the accused is required to be innocent of the accusation against him.

The court ruled that the accused was innocent of the accusation against him, given that he denied the accusation against him, and there is no evidence that he embezzled sums from the company, and it is proven that he was filing a lawsuit against the company after he was dismissed from it and the company replied with his accusation. When the court ends the services of an employee and seeks his rights, they accuse him of theft and treason, and there is no evidence of that, and they have rejected the civil lawsuit against him.

