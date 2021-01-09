The strength of Granada will test the evolution of Barcelona Koeman, who after winning his postponed match of the second day on Wednesday at San Mamés, are already third in the standings (follow the game live on AS.com). The visit to New Los Cármenes (6:30 p.m. Movistar LaLiga) represents a resistance test for both teams.

On one side are the locals, that they are the team in Europe that has played the most official matches at this stage of the season with 27 matches played between previous of the Europa League, the European competition itself, LaLiga and Cup. Precisely, on Wednesday the Nasrid team played in the Cup against the Cultural Leonesa a game that ended in extra time.

In parallel, the Barcelona He continues with his January tour and after playing and winning in Huesca and Bilbao, he now visits Granada with the challenge of keep a positive trend and the pressure of not yielding more points.

Own Koeman recognized in the match preview that the situation on the table of the blaugrana team does not admit more errors. The Barça fans cling to the obligation of not clicking any more in the middle of January so as not to consider the championship ruled out in the middle of the competition.

The Lenglet’s absence, with accumulation of yellow, leaves the Barcelona defense in the hands of very young footballers. Dest, 19, will occupy the right back and the central will be Araújo (21) and in all probability Mingueza (21) because Umtiti continues without giving signs of reliability. That is where Barça can suffer against Granada, which is a team that turns each of its games, especially those played at home, into torture for its rivals.

Diego Martinez, the local coach, continues to hide his cards for the game as usual. Machís returned in the Cup, but in attack, the options are varied, while Milla’s participation is in the air after having passed the COVID.