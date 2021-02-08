Carambola, chance or pirouette of fate, what was going to be one more meeting between officials ended up being one of the news of the day. Strictly speaking, the meeting of the Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta with the head of the Buenos Aires Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta was already scheduled for a long time and was part of the “tour” that began a couple of weeks ago Trotta through different provinces, with the aim of arrive at the meeting of the Federal Council of Education with the greatest possible consensus. This Monday it was the City’s turn and only four provinces remain to finish the tour: Chubut, Río Negro, La Pampa and Buenos Aires.

The meeting of the Federal Council is scheduled for this Friday, and there Minister Trotta intends to announce, with great fanfare, what they will be the new protocols that will govern the return to face-to-face classes in all the country. The idea is to generate a political event, that of a national government that encourages “careful presence” in schools and thus take away a little of the prominence that the Larreta administration took with the initiative to return to the classroom.

The idea of ​​Trotta, who comes directly from the Casa Rosada, is to announce this Friday the modification of the current “epidemiological traffic light” in force, which is quite “restrictive”, for a more flexible one, which allows more localities to join the presence. Let’s remember: the official plan is that this year presence is the norm and can only be interrupted by the worsening of the health situation.

But it turns out that Judge Gallardo got in the way, and the back and forth with a cause that endangered the start of face-to-face classes for February 17 in the City. And then the meeting between Trotta and Larreta, which was only one more station in the official plan, acquired another importance. Finally and contrary to what was imagined, it ended up signifying an endorsement of the national government to the Buenos Aires plan. Especially for the staging of a joint press conference between the two Ministers of Education, as never before.

Anyway, for families it is still good news. Faced with some resistance from some (few) unions and a judge, this Monday they saw two ministers ratifying the same plan. The open school, now yes, is much closer.

