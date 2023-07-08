The needs current of culiacan they force us to move from vision to action. The success of the capital it can only be guaranteed with the success of all. A vision by itself does not have a real impact unless it is translated into concrete and well-planned actions.

In order to have the city we want, we must follow the correct route, it implies developing an integrated society with a shared future for humanity. what happens in culiacan and what should we do? We must avoid falling into a peace deficit –USA warning– and a development deficit. We must build on what has been built, give new impetus to urban rehabilitation, expand residential capacity, intervene in areas of social vulnerability -invasions- and close the gap infrastructure.

culiacan need a portfolio Projects on multilevel infrastructures that allow us to trace and build the route of the city we want in the future, in addition to strengthening coordination and collaboration with the three levels of government to plan, finance and execute each project efficiently and effectively.

Talking about a city, a route, leads to establishing a multilevel infrastructure framework focused mainly on public services –energy, sanitation, water-, electricity, telecommunication networks, broadband, fiber optics, internet, transport networks, connectivity, peripherals, overpasses, railways, economic development zones, sports areas, hospitals, health centers and schools.

A couple of striking examples are the projects announced by the Governor Ruben Rocha; The First Stage of the Culiacán Peripheralwhich goes from the Benito Juárez highway -La Costerita- to the Mexico 15 highway -Seminario/Presita) and the Tourist train that will travel throughout the state and will begin operating in December of this year.

the vision of culiacan It must be of an international order, aligned with the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable development of the UN and the actions aimed at creating symbiosis and rationality, which allow us to jointly address current challenges -economic and social- and mainly support endogenous development through local initiatives based on the resources and values ​​of our beautiful city.

