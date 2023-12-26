Tangerines are not only an integral component of the traditional New Year's table, but also a healthy citrus, which is a source of large amounts of vitamin C. SM-Clinic pediatric endocrinologist Daria Gubareva spoke about this in an interview “Gazeta.Ru” on Wednesday, December 27th.

“100 grams of tangerine (an average tangerine weighs about 100 grams) contains more than half the daily requirement of vitamin C, which we need for the proper functioning of the immune system and collagen synthesis; and about 10% of the dietary fiber we need,” said the specialist.

According to Gubareva, tangerines are also a source of B vitamins, namely thiamine, riboflavin and niacin. These substances are necessary for the proper functioning and development of cells. These citruses also contain vitamin E, known as a natural antioxidant, and vitamin A, good for vision, immunity and necessary for growth.

“In addition to vitamins, tangerines also contain some important microelements. For example, calcium, which is responsible for the density of our bones, is also involved in muscle contraction and signal transmission in the nervous and muscular systems; magnesium, which is also involved in regulating the function of the nervous and muscular systems, affects protein production and bone density,” commented the endocrinologist.

She said that tangerines also contain phosphorus, which strengthens teeth and bones, and is also involved in the processes of energy formation in the human body.

“Despite their undoubted benefits, it is not recommended to eat more than 3-5 tangerines during the day. Firstly, this fruit contains a fairly large amount of sugars; in addition, when consumed in large quantities, tangerines can cause a feeling of discomfort in the gastrointestinal tract,” the expert noted.

Gubareva recalled that the principles of proper nutrition require consuming a variety of foods to obtain the full range of essential nutrients.

Earlier, on December 25, Olga Shvabskaya, a researcher at the Laboratory of Nutritional Epidemiology of the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health, spoke about the beneficial properties of tangerines. According to her, four to five fruits a day added to the diet can provide great health benefits. Thus, tangerines contain many carotenoids, namely beta-cryptoxanthin, lutein and zeaxanthin, each of which plays a significant role in the functioning of the human body.

On December 19, the press service of Roskachestvo said that when choosing tangerines, you should focus on the bright color of the skin, which should not have stains or rot.

Before this, on December 15, dentist Alexey Antipenko said that during the New Year holidays, people with increased tooth sensitivity often come to see him. The reason is the consumption of a large number of tangerines. He recommended avoiding overeating fruits that contain large amounts of acid, so as not to damage tooth enamel.