Citizen mourning will be proclaimed in Vico Equense on the day of Anna Scala’s funeral: the family asks for privacy and demands justice

It is an immense pain that affects everyone what is being experienced throughout Vico Equense, the small town in the Neapolitan area of ​​which it was originally from Anna Scala. The family of the woman brutally killed last Thursday is asking for privacy and justice in this dramatic moment.

Anna Scala is there 74th woman who lost his life at the hands of a violent man in Italy in 2023. Too many numbers, a dramatically worrying statistic for a plague, that of feminicides, which shows no sign of healing.

Anna was a lot reserved. About her Her fellow citizens tell about her as a person in a wayhard worker and always selfless.

He was also most likely at work on Thursday. She was a beautician and hairdresser and she headed to Plan of Sorrento maybe for a date.

Suddenly the 56-year-old was surprise behind by someone who first stabbed her to death and then put her inside the trunk of a car parked in a condominium garage in via San Massimo.

That someone was Salvatore Ferreiuolo, the man with whom Anna had been in a relationship for over 15 years, but who had recently decided to leave due to the constant violent attitudes.

Behaviors, those of the man, which had prompted Mrs. Scala to report him twice, last July, for stalking.

The torment of Anna Scala’s family

A few hours after the crime, the Carabinieri have tracked down and arrested Salvatore Ferraiuolo. He had hidden himself at the Colli di Fontanelle in Sant’Agnello and he was there too black scooteraboard which some witnesses had seen him leaving the scene of the crime.

Conducted by the military to the Neapolitan prison of Poggiorealewill now have to answer for the offense of premeditated murder.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, a Vico Equense there is only room for pain.

As soon as the judicial authorities give the go-ahead, Anna’s funeral will be organized and celebrated. On the day of the funeral, as the mayor said Joseph Aiellowill be proclaimed on city ​​mourning.

The mayor always has reported the words of the family who, too shaken, didn’t make it to speak or make statements about what happened.

Aiello explained that the 56-year-old’s family members are asking privacy in this heartbreaking moment. They also ask for it on funeral days, where they would prefer that there weren’t even journalists and cameras. Then they ask justice Obviously.