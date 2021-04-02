The Real Madrid He faced his penultimate match of the regular phase this Friday with a small advantage. At the initial jump he already knew the results of his rivals for the playoff. The Baskonia had lost the day before in overtime against Efes. Good for Madrid. Friday’s scores, however, were less favorable for whites: the Zenit rolled without regard to the Villeurbanne, while Valencia went back to Alba Berlin. That forced Madrid to beat Olympiacos if they wanted to continue depending on themselves. Mission accomplished. Chus Mateo’s team, with Pablo Laso sanctioned in the stands, he marked territory from the first sets so as not to be surprised by an opponent who no longer played anything in the classification. Gaby Deck pulled the cart. And if something hurt Edy Tavares, it wasn’t noticeable.

The penultimate regular day still leaves a burning end. Bayern Munich have already gotten into mathematically, but there are still four teams bidding for two places, three of them Spanish: Madrid, Baskonia and Valencia. There are two that depend on themselves: Madrid, who will face Fenerbahçe, and Zenit, who will play against Maccabi and have a postponed duel against Panathinaikos. Valencia and Baskonia will face each other, so only one can survive, although it can also happen that the two are outside the cut of eight. Qualifying excitement reaches this course unprecedented heights in the Euroleague, which will continue next week, and even the next, because Zenit will not end its participation until Monday 12, so the outcome may not be known until then. Equality reaches such an extreme that Madrid could end up eliminated or in fifth place with certain not remote combinations. To all this, Barça has secured the lead, so it will intersect with the eighth. What if there is a Classic in rooms? This is crazy.