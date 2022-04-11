She still has sixty parents in the card catalog. Most are registered for a child from the United States, with a few more on the waiting list for Lesotho and Bulgaria. But the stock has thinned out considerably in the last year. Not in the least because of the adoption stop that the government suddenly announced last year and all the negative attention surrounding it. “Some future parents said: if it has to be this way, then don’t.”

Sanne Buursink is all the happier that the government has now reversed its decision. As director of the adoption foundation A New Way, she was one of four permit holders who were told on Monday afternoon in a ministry room that intercountry adoption will be allowed again. The shutdown was announced in February 2021, after an advisory committee led by Tjibbe Joustra found in a research report that much had gone wrong in the past with adoptions from abroad. Corruption, child trafficking. In the current adoption system, supervision was already better organized, but that system could not remove all vulnerabilities – hence the stop.

The government will assess critically, with a preference for adoption in their own country

Sanne Buursink can therefore resume her work, although the question is for how long. The government has decided to take the adoption procedure into its own hands. She is going – according to the Danish model – to bring the four current adoption foundations together into one foundation that will eventually carry out all mediation. There will be strict supervision of foreign adoptive partners and the government will critically assess which countries of origin are still eligible – adoption in the own country is preferred.

Reconsideration

The decision was preceded by a “fundamental rethinking of the future”, writes Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection, D66) in a letter to the House of Representatives. Proponents of intercountry adoption, including the four adoption foundations and the national association of (prospective) adoptive parents, see it as a good means of protecting children for whom care is not available in their own country. Opponents believe that it maintains a system of children’s homes and that a child is better off in their own culture and country. The Ombudsman for Children and the Council for Child Protection, among others, think so.

Read this opinion article by Stephan Sanders: The zeitgeist has turned: adoptive parents are now robbers and ‘white saviors’



“With the chosen course, the cabinet believes it has found a balance between the various dilemmas and perspectives,” writes Weerwind in his letter. The question is whether the new investments are in proportion to the number of intercountry adoptions. Because that has been going on for years. From 304 adoptions in 2015 to 145 in 2019 and – partly due to corona – only 75 in 2021. The supply is declining due to increased alternatives in our own country, and the demand among Dutch adoptive parents is also declining.

Sanne Buursink is herself the mother of two adopted boys from the US and founded the A New Way foundation in 2010. She had arranged the adoption of her sons herself – at that time it was still possible with children from the US. And she had a pleasant experience with that. But the ministry also wanted American adoptions to go through a license holder from now on, so that there was better supervision. “So then I started one myself.”

Since then, Sanne Buursink has been able to give new parents to two hundred children. Together with three employees, she does the intake of prospective parents, keeps in touch with ‘the chain partners’ and does the mediation. Three supervisors are watching and before an adoption procedure has been approved you are already quite some time ahead. “There is a lot of paperwork involved.”

As a result of the new cabinet plan, her foundation will probably cease to exist in the long run, but Sanne Buursink reacts quite laconically.

“I also speak on behalf of the other foundations when I say that we think that quality improvement is the most important. We may be given a role in the new organisation, we are still discussing this with the ministry. But I also realize that we were founded once because the government at the time thought a model with multiple licensees was best. Now that she thinks it is better to have one organization do all the mediation, that’s fine. It’s not about us, it’s about the kids.”