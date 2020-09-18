Champagnole (Jura), correspondent.

In cycling as in all things, when you lose your nerves, you become vulnerable. The feverishness of the Jumbo, which can be seen more behind the scenes of the making of the feat than in the daily management of the race, found a very singular translation, after the arrival of the second alpine stage, Wednesday, on the heights of the terrifying Loze pass. In all other circumstances, the case might even have gone unnoticed. Missed. While Primoz Roglic had probably just knocked out the Tour on the corrugated sheets of this surreal high-altitude finish, a controller from the International Cycling Union (UCI) carried out, as the regulations allow, a methodical inspection of the machine. of the wearer of the yellow jersey. And there? Patatra. The ‘hornets’ main sporting director, Merijn Zeeman, lost his temper and the discussion turned into such a heated argument that the UCI had no other choice. She sanctioned the applicant by immediately excluding him from the Tour for “Intimidation, name calling, incorrect behavior”. The words carry. A priori, we will not know much more about the governing bodies, given the procedural secrecy of this kind of serious incident.

However, nothing is less certain. Because since then, the Jumbo team has published a press release to present the official apologies of Merijn Zeeman, member of the formation since 2012. The attempted explanation gives this: “The bike was damaged and the crankset had to be replaced in the evening, specifies the Dutch formation. The nature of the altercation which took place during the control led to a severe sanction from the UCI against Merijn Zeeman, who apologized immediately afterwards and who, like the whole team, regrets that the discussion ignited. It was just words, there was no pushing or other physical contact. ”

So what happened, so that the UCI evokes a “intimidation”, which reminded the chronicler of Armstrong’s worst years? Why such annoyance, when the check in question showed that Roglic’s bike complied with the regulations? Is the climate of “doubts” around Jumbo starting to weigh on those concerned? Mystery. In the same press release, Merijn Zeeman explains: “I got angry when the commissioner took the crankset apart. We are fighting for a fair sport and that involves checks, but they must be carried out in a reasonable way. Having said that, I should have been more respectful in my approach to the UCI commissioner. ” In ordinary psychology applied to others, we could summarize the situation as follows: when you dominate the greatest cycling race in the world at this point, you also dominate yourself, you set the example, in short, you play it low profile …

To tell the truth, it was precisely at the moment when Roglic’s potential rivals capitulated – as we could cruelly see on Thursday, on the Glières plateau – that the nerves of the Jumbo armada seemed to crack. Strange feeling of big mess, while more and more voices are shouting (on the Tour and especially elsewhere) in front of the collective performances of the “hornets”. For the anecdote, we will retain that, among the other sanctions pronounced Thursday by the UCI, the Belgian Wout van Aert, the overpowered teammate Primoz Roglic, received a 10-second penalty. Why was the puncher-sprinter-climber punished? We give it to you in thousand: for “Back-thrown on car”. Everything happens with the Jumbo. Even a flagrant offense of weakness, if not of humanity …

We were there, this Friday, September 18, between Bourg-en-Bresse and Champagnole (166.5 km), antepenultimate stage, for what looked like a last call to the grunts before closing. The 147 survivors found the plain and it was not the prospect of the only listed coast of the route, in Château-Chalon (4.3 km at 4.7%), a Mecca for Jura tourism and famous lair of yellow wine, which risked worrying a peloton yet well flushed after three hellish weeks. Under still trying temperatures (29 to 34 degrees), all the distinctive jerseys seemed indeed awarded. Even Slovakian Peter Sagan admitted defeat in the hunt for an eighth green jersey: “It’s almost over because I lost a lot of points”, recognized, in the morning, the triple world champion, 52 units behind the Irish Sam Bennett.

Not much to put under the eyes, except the ultimate gestures of drowned, when poor, exhausted and centrifuged buggers dig deep inside themselves and find there an absurd resistance, a small nail, a splinter. And here are the types in search of ephemeral glory rear up. The French Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step) honored the genre. He set off alone in a long breakaway, dared to distort the obvious and became a fighter for the useless. The Bora of Sagan took charge of the death hunt and wanted to sound the hallali long before the suburbs of the Perle du Jura, Champagnole. Except that thanks to the welding, three men came to join Cavagna temporarily: Rolland, Cosnefroy and Rowe. All followed by a huge troop of pursuers (Madouas, Van Avermaet, Fraile, Andersen, StuyPerichon, Pedersen, etc.), which had the immediate effect of waking up the peloton. We then saw a rare spectacle on the roads of the Tour: a group of twelve roller-sprinters finally took to the chase, twenty miles from the goal. Among them, Sagan and Bennett in person, and then Van Avermaet, Andersen, Naesen, Stuyven, Trentin, Bauer, Mezgec, Devenyns, Arndt, Rowe. We thought we were dreaming. Up front we had both breakaways and sprinters – which said a lot about the form of their own teammates, unable to master the race for their leaders. Suddenly, the disagreement of egos proved fatal. The specialist in solitary efforts, the Dane Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb), surprised the waiters, crushed the pedals and evaporated. Already winner of the fourteenth stage in Lyon, he did it again alone, without looking back.

Let’s point out at least some good news. Fully occupied with the protection of his boss in yellow, Wout van Aert did not win his third stage. For the Jumbo, it will be this Saturday in the stopwatch towards La Planche des Belles Filles and the announced supremacy of Roglic, who will enter the Tour in the absence of suspicion. About that. Did you know that, since Wednesday, the trial of a German doctor, Mark Schmidt, suspected of being the leading mind of a vast international blood doping network dismantled in February 2019, in the framework of the “Aderlass” operation? Nothing to do with the attack of the “hornets”, you will say. Patience. The famous Dr Schmidt, 42, in preventive detention for 16 months, helped athletes from all walks of life to dope “At least since the end of 2011”, in “A number of cases still unknown”, according to the prosecutor.

Logically, many experts are wondering about the revelations that could come out of this trial, the verdict of which will be delivered around Christmas. Should we expect the disclosure of famous athlete names? Because the list of events affected by this scandal leaves one wondering. According to German justice, Mark Schmidt would have doped sportsmen during the Olympic Winter Games 2014 and 2018, summer 2016, but also on the Tour de France 2018, the Giro 2016 and 2018 and the Vuelta 2017, not to mention of the 2017 and 2019 Nordic Ski Worlds …

So far, 23 athletes from eight nations have been identified, cyclists and winter sports athletes. Several Austrian athletes and a coach have already been sentenced to suspended prison sentences by the courts of their country, including Johannes Dürr (15 months suspended), the cross-country skier whose revelations had allowed the Austrian and German police to launch Operation “Aderlass” (bleeding in German). “The investigation has already shown that it was a worldwide doping company, organized and set up for years by the main accused”, notes the boss of the German anti-doping agency (NADA), Lars Mortsiefer.

At the twilight of the Great Loop, dominated by Slovenians Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, new revelations on cycling would atomize the environment a little more. Especially since one of the sons of the case drives directly to Slovenia, where several riders were suspended in 2019 because of their involvement in the doping network, and where Milan Erzen, a central figure in Slovenian cycling, remains suspected of having done business with Mark Schmidt. Milan Erzen? Nothing other than the “discoverer” of Roglic and his ephemeral manager at the start of his career, then passed by the Bahrain team, in which the Slovenian colony lost two members since Kristijan Koren and Borut Bozic (past sports director after retiring from running) were overtaken by the Aderlass affair. After his victory in the Vuelta in 2019, Roglic said of Erzen: “We got along well, there was no problem. He told me that he wanted to sign me one day, but I haven’t kept in touch with him since. “ Hideous and terrible specters continue to stir on the horizon of this end of the Tour… and well beyond.