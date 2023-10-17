Join the La República WhatsApp channel

They caught him unsuspecting. In the most recent chapter of ‘There is room at the bottom’‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ came up with a great idea to make money, but it was not for a new venture, but rather they took advantage of the fact that they were having a few beers with Luigi to trick him that they had a ‘friend’ that he had seen ‘aliens’, something that greatly excited the Italian, who is a lover of otherworldly encounters.

After that, members of the Gonzales family created a plan to get money from Francesca Maldini’s new suitor. Thus, they requested the help of ‘Teresita’s’ son, whom they disguised as an ‘alien’. In addition, they used a well-known model to make the experience more real so that the Italian could fall into his trap, who ended up paying them the sum of 2,600 euros.