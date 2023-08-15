Seven candidates appeared in the presidential debate organized by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador a week before the elections. The candidates deployed their proposals around five predefined themes, among which the insecurity crisis had a special role. Christian Zurita, a delegate from the Construye party as successor to the murdered Fernando Villavicencio, was unable to participate because his candidacy has not yet been certified by the CNE.

With an empty lectern and a minute of silence, this is how the presidential debate began in Ecuador on August 13. For almost three hours, seven candidates presented their proposals and questioned those of their opponents around five axes: security, economy, social policies, democracy and environmental conservation.

The debate was characterized by a new modality implemented by the CNE and the Debate Committee: each candidate had one minute to answer the questions of the moderators, and in some of the axes, the questions were asked directly by one candidate to the other. The objective was to favor interactions; however, local media criticized the deviations in the answers and the attacks between the candidates, which had to be interrupted by the moderators.

All the candidates condemned the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio on Wednesday, August 9. In unison, they showed committed to the urgency of the fight against insecurity and, according to their political line, they explained their different proposals to combat it.

Other meeting point was the condemnation of the government of Guillermo Lassowhich several candidates blame for the current crisis the country is suffering.

Ecuador is hit by a rise in violence that is reaching dangerous extremes: in the first half of the year, the Police registered 3,500 violent deaths throughout the territory. The homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants was 25 in 2022: in seven years, it multiplied by five. The Government associates the phenomenon mainly with the growth of drug trafficking networks, but analysts also criticize the weak response from the State and the absence of effective measures against the links of crime.

“Firm hand” against drug trafficking

Jan Topic, from the Juntos Triunfaremos alliance, was the candidate who most related his proposals to security. Even on the issue of the fight against child malnutrition, he said that “we must retake control of the country’s routes to arrive with food,” compiled the local medium ‘El Universo‘.

“When a criminal raises a weapon against a citizen, they will give him the shot he deserves,” said the candidate Otto Sonnenholznerof the Actuemos alliance and former vice president of the government of Lenín Moreno.

Luisa Gonzalez He recalled the low levels of insecurity during the government of his predecessor, Rafael Correa, and said that his movement already had the knowledge to combat violence, which is why he proposed a return to the social measures of that time. “We will return security to the streets, so that they do not kill us, with a strong hand against crime. We will retake control of this country,” he declared.

By your side, Yaku Perez He spoke of acting with a “firm hand against organized crime”, but at the same time also with an “extended hand”: proposing a set of measures for prevention, repression, and also access to education as a measure against crime.

Maximum security prisons, militarizing ports and airports, creating an integrated intelligence agency, and investing in criminology were other of the candidates’ proposals.

The thunderous absence of Villavicencio

Fernando Villavicencio, a former congressman and investigative journalist recognized for his denunciations of corruption in the Rafael Correa Administration, was murdered on August 9 as he was leaving a political rally.

The candidate had received threats from ‘Los Choneros’, one of the main organized crime groups in Ecuador. Villavicencio repeatedly declared that he was not afraid and continued to advocate a direct confrontation with the mafias.

A shot shows the empty podium that belonged to the late presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, during the presidential debate on August 13 in Quito, Ecuador. © National Electoral Council / Reuters

In response to his death, a group of four candidates, Yaku Pérez, Xavier Hervas, Bolívar Armijos and Otto Sonnenholzner, met in Quito on August 11 to produce a joint declaration, the Agreement for Social Security and Peace in Ecuador.

“We promise to join efforts for the future to guarantee governance and support any initiative that is aimed at providing security to the people of Ecuador,” they stated in a statement.

Sunday, August 13, was also the day the Construye movement announced that Christian Zurita would be Villavicencio’s successor as presidential candidate. Zurita has also worked as a journalist, and had previously collaborated with the murdered politician.

However, his candidacy has not yet been certified by the CNE and he was unable to participate in the debate. The CNE took a moment at the beginning of the meeting between the candidates to present the program of the Construye movement.

Although to a lesser extent, other strong issues discussed by the candidates were allegations of corruption, the reactivation of the economy, and social policies.

With EFE, Reuters and local media