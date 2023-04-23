The Angels. Although he is recognized in the superhero role, Chris Evans now he will be a teammate in the movie “Ghosted”, where he acts as a boyfriend who innocently gets involved in the adventures of his girlfriend and CIA agent, played by Ana de Armas.

For De Armas, the reversal of traditional genre norms in the film, which will premiere Friday on Apple+, is “just great.”

“It’s important because there’s this… expectation that it’s always the man who leads an action movie,” the 34-year-old actress told AFP at the film’s premiere on Tuesday in New York.

But in this combination of romantic comedy and action movie, directed by Dexter Fletcher, it’s not just men who can be the “badass,” according to De Armas.

In the film, Evans plays Cole, a slightly awkward guy who ends up confused when the mysterious Sadie disappears from the radar after a successful first date with her.

She soon learns that it has nothing to do with him, but with the fact that she doesn’t have time to fall in love because she’s too busy being a CIA agent.

“It’s great to play the damsel in distress,” says Evans.

“It’s great to be someone who needs to be saved,” added the actor, who has spent the last decade donning the Captain America suit as part of the Marvel Universe’s Avengers.

This is not the first action movie that includes the Cuban De Armas. In 2021 he appeared in the James Bond saga “No Time to Die” and is about to be seen in “Ballerina”, a sequel to John Wick, in 2024.

Ana de Armas. Instagram photo

Ana de Armas was nominated for best actress at the Oscars for her role as Marilyn Monroe in the 2022 film “Blonde,” available on Netflix.