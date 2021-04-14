A man in the US state of Georgia received an end-of-service bounty in the form of oiled pennies from his former employer.

Andreas Flaten in Fayetteville, Georgia, found a huge pile of pennies, the smallest unit of American coin, in the driveway leading to his home.

The number of pennies exceeded 90,000, which made it look like a large pile.

Flaten told local media that he learned the money was owed by a shopkeeper he had previously worked for.

The employer initially refused to grant dues to his former employee, and only acquiesced when he called Flatten the US state labor department.

Although he paid the dues small, but the store owner apparently wanted revenge in his own way, so he paid it in a form that was difficult to use and on top of that he attached an insult to it.

Flaten had put the vast quantities of pennies into a wheelbarrow.

He said he was frustrated and shocked to get what he was entitled to like this, in addition to being doused in oil.

After Flatten’s story spread widely in Georgia, employees of a metalworking company came to help.

The company only paid $ 1,000 for the small cash.