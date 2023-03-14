The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a retired employee be required to vacate a villa he had received to live in during his work in one of the entities, and he refused to vacate it after his retirement in 2016.

In the details, a government agency filed a lawsuit against a retired employee, in which it demanded that he be obligated to vacate a villa and hand it over to it free of concerns and people, and oblige him to bring a clearance for water, electricity and communications, in addition to obligating him to fees and expenses, indicating that it owns the villa in the case, and it has been allocated to the plaintiff. During his work period, until the employment relationship ended in 2016, by referring him to retirement, and he was given a period of more than five years, with a warning, but he refused to hand over the property, and a copy of the land plan and an end-of-service certificate issued by the plaintiff showed support for her claim. Termination of the defendant’s services due to retirement, in addition to a housing allocation letter.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that it is established in the Civil Transactions Law that the right of ownership is the power of the owner to dispose of his property in an absolute way in kind, benefit and exploitation, and the owner of the thing alone has the right to benefit from the owned property, its mule, its fruits and its produce, and to dispose of all legally permissible disposals. Pointing out that the case of expulsion for usurpation is the protection of the right to use and exploit the thing by retrieving it from the one who unjustly seized it, whether he first placed his hand without a document or for a legal reason, then the reason ceased, and he continued to lay his hand on it.

The court indicated that it was established that the plaintiff had allocated the villa to the defendant, the subject of the lawsuit, and he had been referred to retirement and refused to vacate the residence, despite the termination of service. What is necessary for the judiciary to vacate the eye, and the court ruled to evacuate the defendant from the villa and hand it over to the plaintiff free of concerns and persons, and oblige him to submit a discharge of water, electricity and communications, and obligate him to fees and expenses.

