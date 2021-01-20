A partial labor court in the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department obligated a building materials company to pay the plaintiff an employee Asian, 23 thousand and 734 dirhams, The legal interest is 9%..

In detail, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit Labor, It was reported, that it worked forThe defendant, with a total salary of five thousand dirhams, while the salary confirmed in the contract was 1500 dirhams, and she continued that she was receiving her monthly salary in cash, and in the last six months the defendant deposited the salary in the exchange company and then withdraws it so that she would not fall under the punishment of the Ministry of Labor and Protection Wages, and when asked for her back salaries, the company He fired her from work and told her not to come again.

The plaintiff’s client, lawyer Hanan al-Bayadh, indicated before the court, Until her client is entitled to three months’ salary, An arbitrary dismissal allowance of 15 thousand dirhams, according to Article 122 of the Federal Labor Law, which considers the termination of the worker’s service by the employer to be arbitrary if the reason for termination is not related to work and performance, and in particular if the termination of the worker’s service is due to his submitting a serious complaint to the competent authorities Or filing a lawsuit against the employer whose validity is proven, and if it is proven to be correct before the competent court that the worker has been arbitrarily dismissed, it may order the employer to pay compensation, provided that the court estimates the compensation according to the type of work.

She explained that the court has to estimate the amount of damage suffered by the worker and the length of his service, and in all cases the amount of compensation must not exceed the wage of the worker for a period of three months, It is calculated on the basis of the last wage he was entitled to, in addition to compensationThe employee reserves the right to receive an end-of-service allowance, warning allowance, and any unpaid dues from the employer.

She added that her client is entitled to five thousand dirhams, in lieu of a warning, as stipulated in Article 118 of the law, “The contract remains in place throughout the period of the notice period and ends with its expiration, and the worker deserves his full wage for that period on the basis of the last wage he was receiving, and it is not permissible to agree on exemption from the condition. Alarm or hide Its time limit but may agree to increase the neglected.

She indicated, that The defendant must pay six lakh salariesIt is not late for her client, because every worker and employee of the state has the right to obtainHe shall receive his full salary on the due date without delay through the Wages Protection System to avoid any violations and fines, and 25 thousand dirhams are entitled to the end of service equivalent for a period of five years, at the rate of one month’s salary annuallyAs the law clarified that the end of service gratuity is calculated on the basis of the last salary the worker was entitled to.

She stated, as the plaintiff is entitled, an additional work allowance of two hours per day, equivalent to 3000 hours in the past five years, at a value of 18 thousand dirhams, in addition to 1500 dirhams for a return flight ticket, which was stipulated by the law and obligated the employer to pay the cost of the ticket to the worker’s home About aTo resign or terminate an employment contract.

She added that the plaintiff, It is entitled to claims BLeave allowance salary for five years of 25 thousand dirhams, The law stipulates that if the worker is forced to work during the annual leave, he shall have the right to choose whether to take his usual wage plus a wage for the annual leave, and she called for an obligation Defendant, to perform Of the plaintiff 109 thousand and 500 dirhams, And iGzaMaha with fees, expenses, attorneys’ fees, and legal interest at 12% of T.The date of the claim until the completion of the payment.

Where the court ruled, after considering the case and hearing the defense’s defense, to bind the defendant, Lead toFor a plaintiff23 thousand and 734 dirhams, The legal interest is 9% from the date of filing the case at Last December, Except for compensation Arbitrary separation from the date of becoming Judgment, andI obliged her BExpenses And in return for A.Fee of the attorney, And she refused, except for requests.





